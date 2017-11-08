Behati Prinsloo, 7 Months Pregnant, And Adam Levine Reveal Gender Of Baby After Halloween

Behati Prinsloo is already seven months pregnant with her second baby. She certainly is not shying away from posting about it on Instagram, displaying on the red carpet and letting her husband, Adam Levine, reveal its gender on a nationally watched talk show. Just months after she wore a clever Halloween costume that featured her baby bump, the fans are finally getting to know whether Adam and Behati’s second baby will be a boy or a girl.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model got pregnant with her second child just months before her first daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, turned one year old. The model did not let her fans know at that time, choosing to hold off on the good news until she passed her first trimester, during which miscarriages are common.

Her announcement, which she took a low-key Instagram approach, was met with instant waves of congratulations and fanfare.

“I didn’t know they were having another baby!” One fan commented.

“God Bless,” another wrote. “Here is hoping that you can have as many children as possible and that the two of you will share the LOVE around you.”

Since announcing her second pregnancy three months ago, Behati has been filling her Instagram with different ways of displaying her baby bump. Like when she was pregnant with Dusty, she chose to wear lots of skin-tight dresses that emphasize her bump and show off her skinny limbs.

Got myself out of my maternity jeans just to celebrate the very talented @hungvanngo. LOVE YOU, you deserve it all. Thanks @instylemagazine for a beautiful dinner

On Halloween, she decided to throw caution to the wind and go for an outfit that was simple, yet ingenious. Her skeleton suit, which showed her baby also in the skeleton, got almost 400,000 likes. Many thought that the costume was “adorable” and “so creative.”

Her husband, Adam Levine, went as his old, tattooed up self.

Till death

And it was him that revealed the gender of her second baby to the world. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he announced that they are having a little daughter again.

“[Behati’s] awesome. She’s just like a champion of the world. She’s killing it,” he said on the show. “You wouldn’t know she’s almost seven months pregnant. We’re like maniacs. [Dusty Rose] kind of calms us down. She looks at you like, ‘OK. Relax.’ It’s good. It’s important.”

The mother of one certainly is killing it on the red carpet. While most celebrities would go for flowing dresses that dress up the baby bump, Behati went for an ensemble that demurely hinted at the infant underneath.

Beautiful event last night. #LACMA @gucci thank you for having me

