Justin Bieber To End Feud With Selena Gomez’s Family At Thanksgiving Dinner Amid Dating Reports

Justin Bieber will be flying out to Texas with Selena Gomez to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, but sources say that things could get heated.

According to Hollywood Life, Justin Bieber finds it important to see Selena’s family again, especially now that he has reconciled with the singer.

Bieber knows that he’s bound to be grilled at the Thanksgiving dinner over how he has treated the 25-year-old in the past, which allegedly sickened Gomez’s family.

From alleged cheating affairs on both sides to Justin supposedly neglecting Selena at her lowest point, it goes without saying that the singer’s relationship with Justin Bieber was rather chaotic, to say the least.

But one thing that never seemed to stop is the feelings the pair shared for one another because, quite frankly, they have both done things to one another that they aren’t proud of by any means.

Thanksgiving is the perfect time for Justin Bieber to make the hopeful move and fly out to Texas to be with Selena and her family in the hope that they will see he has changed his ways and plans to spend the rest of his life with her.

Justin will make it known that he has been through hell and back with Gomez, but the fact that they have found each other again shows just how much they care for one another. They could have easily gone their separate ways, but their feelings won’t die out no matter who they are dating.

Selena also thinks it’s important that she finds it in herself to show her parents that she’s making a right move by getting back with Justin, for she is well aware of the fact that they don’t have the best impression of the “What Do You Mean?” Hitmaker right now.

Justin Bieber believes he’s much more responsible for his actions these days and that he has matured in ways that only the closest people around him can attest. He feels like a different person, and because of his new-found maturity, he knows that getting back with Selena at this given point is the right move.

He wants to show that to her parents, in the hope that they can see the change and trust him enough to have their blessings to be with Gomez again.

