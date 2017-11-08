Donald Trump Slammed For Plugging His Wares With Verbal Brochure Woven Into Speech

Donald Trump’s enthusiasm for life and all it has to offer is often seen in his speeches when he adds those descriptive words around the properties he owns or accomplishments he has under his belt. It is because he’s not afraid to bring up the names of his different holdings, like his first-class golf courses, that Trump is the target of criticism for plugging his businesses while being in a position of power.

It is not as if he beckons the masses his way, as it would be hard to imagine that the average citizen of this country could even afford a round of golf on one of his courses. He is a businessman and real estate developer at heart and one who is the first to say he is proud of what he has built.

The latest criticism comes from the speech he delivered at South Korea’s National Assembly, which NPR.org describes as a speech “meant to be a show of solidarity among the United States, South Korea and other nations in Asia.” During one part of this speech, he congratulated South Korea’s many achievements since the 1950s when the Korean War came to an end.

He praised their advancements in technology, education, engineering, and music. Then Trump moved onto golf. He talked about the Korean golfers as being “some of the best on Earth.”

“In fact, and you know what I’m going to say, the Women’s U.S. Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., and it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer.”

He applauded the dignitaries from that country as he said, “Congratulations. Now that’s something. That’s really something.” Trump mentioning his golf course in New Jersey was enough to open the floodgates for his critics.

A couple of well-known Donald Trump critics offered up their view on Trump’s speech, which happened to mention his New Jersey golf course. The hosts of Morning Joe got their digs in after Trump mentioned his Bedminster golf club during his South Korean speech.

According to Mediate, Mika Brzezinski was “very disapproving when the subject came up, and she couldn’t even say the words, telling her co-host, “I just can’t. It hurts.” Her co-host, Joe Scarborough, said that Trump is selling his business interests by using the presidency. He then compared this to criticism of the Clinton’s business dealings.

Jordan Libowitz, who is the communications director with the watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, explained what presidents traditionally do with their assets and why.

“The reason presidents divest and place their assets in a blind trust is so that Americans would never questions whether they’re working for the American people or for their own personal profits.”

The comments that Trump made about his New Jersey golf course were broadcast live Tuesday in the U.S. and throughout parts of Asia, cites NPR.org. Libowitz said that while Trump’s comments about his golf course were disappointing, it is what they have come to expect from Trump.

Critics believe that by Trump continuing to mention these businesses, he is embarking on an advertisement-like venture that “in effect, encourages them to steer money to his businesses.” Libowitz accused Trump of promoting his businesses.

“With Trump, it seems like there’s no official business of the government that he thinks is inappropriate to plug his businesses. There is a gulf between what is technically legal for the president to do, and what is ethically and morally right.”

CREW is currently suing Trump for allegedly violating the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution. This clause was meant to prohibit officials of this nation from accepting gifts, titles, emoluments, and offices from foreign states unless Congress were to OK it. Trump’s White House continues to deny that routine business, such as paying for a round of golf or a hotel room at one of the places owned by Trump by a visiting dignitary, falls under that clause.

[Featured Image by Lee Jin-man/AP Images]