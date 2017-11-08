Robert Pattinson Praises ‘Twilight’ Movies, Kristen Stewart’s Ex Finds Them Fascinating

Robert Pattinson would apparently still like to pursue similar to the Twilight franchise. In his recent interview, the British heartthrob praised the Twilight movies and even the fans of the films. The Good Time actor had bashed the fans of the romantic saga before by calling them a “crap group of crazies.”

With the recent success of his new film titled Good Time, the 31-year-old actor has seemingly come to terms with his shot to fame with the romance-fantasy franchise The Twilight Saga. During his interview with Parade, Pattinson called the Twilight legacy fascinating. Moreover, Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend revealed that he would like to do franchise films, but only if the directors are good.

“I find it so difficult to find anything I get excited about. In general, it’s about directors. If a great director called, I’d be like, ‘Yeah.’ Martin Scorsese is producing a film I’m starting next year.”

He further added that even though the Twilight films were from romance genre, they became mainstream. Based on novels by Stephenie Meyers, the films were acclaimed and awarded many honors. The five films went on to make $393.6 million. Former couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart also won many awards.

The Good Time actor added that he likes romantic films and said that Twilight was a “unique story.” He even said that the way the films appealed to the female audience is still interesting to him.

“It’s fascinating. They’re such odd, specific movies. And they became so mainstream… Even now, I don’t know anything else like it. It’s essentially a romance. I like romantic movies. But whenever you try to find one, people are like, ‘Oh, no one goes to see romantic movies.’ But what about Twilight? It seems to me like such an anomaly. It’s still quite a unique story, and even the audience is unique. It was swayed so specifically female. It didn’t even try to appeal to a male audience! That’s still really interesting to me.”

Not long ago, the Lost City of Z actor allegedly didn’t think very highly of Twilight fans. He revealed during his interview with Howard Stern that the fans of the film series are crazies and whatever he did seemed like a conspiracy to them.

The Twilight actor further said that he felt the need to protect his personal relationship. He added that the conspiracies and fans made it difficult for his actual relationships. Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs broke up recently.

“Basically, for whatever reason with Twilight, I don’t know if it’s a specific thing with the audience, but there’s like a crap group of crazies who like think like every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy and so, you kind of think, like, to protect it, you kind of think, I want to create a big boundary between it, but it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.”

Additionally, Pattinson revealed that fame from Cedric Diggory’s role in Harry Potter films and Edward Cullen’s role in the Twilight films came with mental health issues. The actor said that he always stays worried. He added that every person who received fame has gone “nuts,” as reported by the Telegraph.

“So I think when it gets dangerous for people is when you have no friends and you think, ‘Oh, if I get strangers to love me then it will fill that hole.’ And then when it doesn’t fill the hole then you go 10 times crazier… Pretty much every person I know who’s got famous is completely nuts. It’s just isolation and also the repetitiveness of your interactions with people… It’s just weird.”

Apart from Good Time’s success, Pattinson is also busy promoting his two upcoming films — a western comedy titled Damsel by David Zellner and sci-fi adventure High Life by Claire Denis.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]