Donald Trump Often Sent His Personal Aide To Get McDonald’s When White House Chef Didn’t Get Burger Just Right

Donald Trump is known for his love of fast food, and apparently, the carefully crafted food from the White House personal chef doesn’t always cut it for the president.

Since taking office in January, Trump has been known to instruct the White House chefs and kitchen staff to make their best replica of popular McDonald’s items like Quarter Pounders, Politico reports. However, Trump is not always happy with the final product and sometimes wanted the real thing.

The report noted that when the kitchen staff had a hard time duplicating McDonald’s food, Trump would send his longtime personal aide, David Schiller, to a McDonald’s near the White House to pick up the real thing. Schiller was also known to make McDonald’s runs during the campaign.

While the report is based on a quote from an unnamed former aide, Trump has long been open about his love of fast food. He was often pictured dining on McDonald’s during his campaign when he crisscrossed the nation making up to three campaign stops each day. The New York Times even predicted back in August of 2016 that after fitness-minded presidents in George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Trump could become “the nation’s fast food president.”

And Trump was quick to extoll the virtues of his greasy meals.

“A ‘fish delight,’ sometimes, right?” Trump told Anderson Cooper at a CNN town-hall-style meeting in February of 2016 (via the New York Times). “The Big Macs are great. The Quarter Pounder. It’s great stuff.”

While McDonald’s may be his favorite, Donald Trump likes all kinds of fast food. He shared pictures during the campaign of himself chowing down on other greasy fare, including KFC.

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania – departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQTQYBFpdb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

Donald Trump has managed to make headlines for his diet, even when it is not fast food. It’s been reported that he is a fan of fine steaks, but he prefers them prepared in a somewhat unusual manger — cooked well done (to the point of being hard, some sources noted) and served with a side of ketchup. The Washington Post wrote about Trump’s tastes during the Republican primary, noting that food lovers were aghast at him eating a steak served well done. The report cited Trump’s longtime butler who said he liked a steak that “would rock on the plate, it was so well done.”

[Featured Image by Tim Boyle/Getty Images]