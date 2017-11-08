Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Defends Hunting On Instagram

Carrie Underwood’s husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, recently faced backlash on Instagram after sharing a video of himself hunting deer.

Ahead of Carrie Underwood’s big hosting gig during tonight’s CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, Mike Fisher posted a video of a deer walking past him and explained that he had given the buck a pass because his horns weren’t quite big enough for a legal kill.

“Wow! That backfired a little!! Most don’t understand hunting actually protects the deer population,” Carrie Underwood’s husband wrote in the comments section of the video after receiving tons of hate from his fans and followers.

Although Mike Fisher left his video on his Instagram page, despite the backlash, he did appreciate one man speaking out and explaining why deer hunting isn’t as cruel and vicious as some of his followers believed. In his post, the man named Joe said that hunting allows for a healthy population of deer and smaller animals. As he explained, too many deer means that the animals begin to consume low-hanging branches, which doesn’t allow other herbivores to feed.

“It also results in a large, but unhealthy and sometimes even emaciated population,” Joe said.

“True dat,” Mike Fisher wrote in response.

Last week on Instagram, Mike Fisher also spotlighted his love of hunting when he dressed up in camouflage and captures his wife, Carrie Underwood, who was dressed up as a deer.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, formerly of the Nashville Predators, began dating after being introduced to one another at one of her concerts in 2008, and the following year, they became engaged. Then, on July 10, 2010, the couple tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Georgia.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share one child, son Isaiah Michael Fisher, who arrived in March of 2015.

Earlier this year, Mike Fisher announced that he was retiring from professional hockey after playing through over 17 seasons and 1,088 games. At the time of the announcement, wife Carrie Underwood applauded the Canadian on Instagram, telling her fans and followers that while she would miss watching him play, she looked forward to seeing what God had in store for him as he embarked on the next chapter of his life.

“Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more,” Carrie Underwood added.

To see more of Carrie Underwood and her husband, who will surely be at her side later tonight, don’t miss the CMA Awards at 8 p.m. on ABC.

