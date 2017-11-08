Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post’ Trailer Arrives, Oscar Buzz Begins To Surround Tom Hanks And Meryl Streep

The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming historical drama, The Post, has just been released and Oscar buzz is not slowing down. The film stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in their first film together, outside of the documentary, Everything Is Copy.

The Post centers around journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times who expose the government by leaking documents from the Pentagon Papers. These documents exposed a cover-up by the U.S. government regarding the Vietnam War.

Streep plays Kay Graham, the first female newspaper publisher in the country. As publisher for The Post, Graham works alongside her editor, Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), in fighting the government who is doing everything in their power to keep them silenced. The majority of the movie takes place before the historical publication, with lots of back and forth between Graham and Bradlee and the tumultuous decision of risking their company and their lives for the truth.

The film is getting a limited release this December to qualify for Oscars voting, and The Post is already predicted to walk away with a few statues. The Huffington Post is currently projecting six films to be shoo-ins for nominations this year. The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Call Me by Your Name, Molly’s Game, and Dunkirk are all almost guaranteed nominations.

Steven Spielberg's The Post trailer examines a free press threatened by a U.S. president: https://t.co/lXqoHiDfST pic.twitter.com/09kuhWDazE — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 8, 2017

The publication noted no one had seen Spielberg’s The Post yet, but still named them as “heavy hitters.” The Best Picture category is allowed a maximum of 10 nominees, one of which will be chosen as the big winner this March.

The Post could follow in the footsteps of 2015’s Spotlight, which took home the Best Picture Oscar in 2016. The film followed an investigative journalist team within the Boston Globe as they exposed child sex abuse by Roman Catholic priests.

Spielberg already boasts two Oscars as a director for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. He earned nominations for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Munich, and Lincoln.

Streep is no stranger to the Academy Awards, with three Oscars of her own for Best Supporting Actress in Kramer vs. Kramer, and Best Actress in Sophie’s Choice and The Iron Lady. The 68-year-old has 20 nominations as well.

Not fake news: Stephen Colbert debuts the trailer for Spielberg's Pentagon Papers film The Post on #TheLateShow https://t.co/VdOI2ULcvt pic.twitter.com/Rjk3YsUvOS — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) November 8, 2017

Hanks owns two Best Actor Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, with five nominations overall. The Post is the fifth Spielberg-directed film Hanks has starred in, alongside many other mini-series and documentaries.

The trailer is displaying the tremendous talent of both actors, but they’ll be going up against heavy hitters in their respected categories if they earn nominations.

The nominations for the 2018 Oscars will be announced on January 23, 2018.

The Post also stars Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Alison Brie, Matthew Rhys, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, David Cross, and Carrie Coon.

The Post opens in select theaters on December 22 and nationwide on January 12, 2018.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]