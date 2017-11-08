Donald Trump Impeachment Vote Happening ‘Before Christmas,’ Vows Rep. Al Green

Donald Trump’s impeachment is being considered as one of the hottest political topics in the United States of America. Ever since the former business mogul defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 presidential election, many experts have come forward to ask Congress for his impeachment. Apart from analysts, there are many Democrats who are considering to remove President Trump even before he completes his first term as the 45th President of the United States. The Democrat from Texas, Al Green, announced earlier today that he is going to force a vote for Donald Trump impeachment onto the House floor before Christmas this year.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) announced that there will be a vote before Christmas in the U.S. House of Representatives for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Al Green did not reveal the date when he would be forcing a vote but only stated that it would be before the Christmas holiday begins.

As The Hill reported, this is apparently not for the first time when Green has unveiled articles of impeachment but this is the first time when he has mentioned forcing a vote. Earlier this month, he unveiled articles of impeachment in an effort to force a House vote on removing President Trump from the office before he completes his first term.

“And while I have been told that there are political consequences for what I will do, I accept the consequences.”

Al Green’s articles of impeachment were introduced as “privileged,” which means that they must be considered on the House floor within two working days. However, due to Green’s unavailability during the said hour, the resolution was therefore not offered and did not get an imminent vote. His articles stated that Donald Trump is “fueling an alt-right hate machine.”

At the same time, a fellow Democrat, Jerry Nadler stated that according to him, it is too soon to call for an impeachment as they do not have enough evidence against the president.

It was earlier reported by Inquisitr that Allan Lichtman — an American professor who earlier predicted Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 presidential election — stated that President Trump’s impeachment is most likely to come by the spring of 2018. It was also reported that Congress does not take impeachment process lightly. In the entire American history, only two presidents have been impeached so far — President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 and President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 but was acquitted a year later.

