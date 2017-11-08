LAPD Investigating Corey Feldman’s Report Alleging Abuse By A Hollywood Pedophile Ring

Corey Feldman announced via Twitter that he has filed a formal police report with the Los Angeles Police Department alleging that he was abused as a child by a Hollywood pedophile ring. The LAPD has reportedly launched an investigation into Feldman’s claims. The Hollywood Reporter spoke with LAPD detective Ross Nemeroff, who confirmed that a full-scale investigation has been launched.

LAPD detective Ross Nemeroff told the Hollywood Reporter that Corey Feldman’s report is “severe” enough to merit an investigation by the robbery/homicide division.

“When a report is filed on something as severe as this, an investigation is opened by the robbery/homicide division (which also handles sex crimes).”

Corey Feldman was not only a child star but a major pre-teen heartthrob, along with his friend and Lost Boys co-star Corey Haim. Feldman has alleged Corey Haim, now deceased, suffered the same sexual abuse by Hollywood pedophiles he did during the early 1980s, starting when the two boys were 13- and 14-years-old.

Corey Feldman’s recent Twitter post alleges he had tried to come forward in 1993, attempting to file a report with the SBPD, who Feldman alleges never followed up on his complaint.

The actor’s tweet is quoted by the Daily Mail as follows.

“IMPORTANT CAMPAIGN UPD8: I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW! THIS WAS OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS.”

Feldman has expressed his fears about coming forward with information about the Hollywood pedophile ring. Feldman says he needs lawyers and bodyguards, and he has concerns about his personal safety as well as the possibility of being sued during a television interview with Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly. Corey Feldman is quoted in the Daily Mail from his TV interview with Lauer and Kelly.

“If I were to go to the police, I would be the one who’s getting sued. Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers and I need a team of security to be around me at all times to keep me safe so I can get this message done. I vow that I will release every single name that I have knowledge of, period. And nobody’s going to stop this.”

The Lost Boys star has alleged that he received death threats recently, and that too is part of his report to the LAPD, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Feldman alleges there are thousands of people with information about the Hollywood pedophile ring.

Feldman asked Matt Lauer “why is it all on me,” to report the Hollywood pedophile ring to the LAPD, considering there are “thousands” of people in Hollywood who know the same information about the pedophile ring.

Corey Feldman is quoted by the Hollywood Reporter from the Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly television interview.

“There are thousands of people in Hollywood who have this same information. Why is it all on me? Why is it if I don’t release the names in the next two months, six months or a year, I’m a bad guy? I’m a victim here. I’m the one who’s been abused. I’m the one who’s trying to come forward and do something about it.”

Corey Feldman continued, emphasizing that “thousands” have information about a pedophile ring in Hollywood, yet Corey alone has come forward to the LAPD.

“There are thousands of people out there who have this information, Matt. Any one of those child actors who went to the teenage soda pop clubs with me when I was a kid know who those people are and who ran it.”

Corey Feldman has received support on Twitter after reporting the Hollywood pedophile ring to the LAPD, but there is also criticism that Corey took so long to come forward to name names. Corey Feldman launched a fundraising campaign before filing the LAPD report. Feldman’s explains that he plans to make a film about child sexual abuse, but apparently, some of that money will go to pay for security guards.

IN CASE U MISSED IT, THE WAR HAS BEGUN, IF U FOLLOW ME, HELP ME: https://t.co/wU3kV0uddi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017

Corey Haim died of drug-induced pneumonia, but the Daily Mail reveals Corey Feldman’s autobiographical book reveals both boys were first introduced to cocaine and other drugs by the men who abused them.

Both Corey Haim and Corey Feldman struggled with drug abuse, as well as the memories of child sexual abuse, including sodomy, for most of their lives, according to a series of quotes from Corey Feldman’s book on the Daily Mail.

[Featured Image by Katy Winn/Invision/AP Images]