‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Who Is Really Behind The Sex Ring? Could Luca Santori Be Zack’s Boss?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease a familiar face could find his way back to Genoa City. Several years ago, Luca Santori (Miles Gaston Villanueva) was hauled off to jail after he was revealed as the one who sabotaged the Newman oil rigs and caused a bunch of oil spills in the ocean. Y&R hasn’t mentioned him in a few years, but he could be released from jail soon. Is it possible that Luca could still be sore about the Newmans crossing him and target them with the dating app and sex ring?

According to Soap Opera News, Miles could be on his way back to The Young and the Restless since his stint as Lyle Menendez is over on Law & Order: True Crime. The final episode of the mini-series will air on Tuesday, November 14 on NBC.

Is it possible that Zack (Ryan Ashton) could answer to someone even more ruthless and evil than he is? If so, this type of role would be great for Luca Santori, someone who could pull off being a nice guy or the slimy prostitution ringleader.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that fans would love to see Luca back in Genoa City. Many viewers had a love/hate relationship with his character. He could easily slip into the role of Luca, reveal he’s the ringleader, and set up Scott (Daniel Hall) up for murder. They could even suggest that Zack is merely a victim and only joined the business because he was broke.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Zack is incredibly nervous that someone will uncover his tie to the sex ring and expose him. Zack told Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) that he has never had this much success and he isn’t sure how to handle it.

Luca was arrested in 2016 after Victor (Eric Braeden) learned he sabotaged the company’s oil rigs. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he may want to return to get payback on the Newman family. After all, he probably blames the Newmans for his legal trouble.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Luca’s big move may have been to attach the dating app to Newman Enterprises. It’s not a secret that he probably wants to get even with Victor. Would you like to see Luca Santori back in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

