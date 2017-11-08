‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Soap Opera Celebrates 52nd Anniversary, A Look At The Past, Present, And Future

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that today is the soap opera’s 52nd anniversary. The daytime television series first aired on November 8, 1965. Over the years, there have been a lot of changes. Not just with the cast, characters, and storylines, but with writers as well. Take a look at the past, present, and future.

According to the Facebook page for Jason47’s Days Website, the cast and crew have a lot to celebrate today. Being on television for 52 years is quite the accomplishment. As soap opera fans know, not all shows last. Passions was only on the air for a few years. Others were canceled despite having a loyal fan base and long history. A few of those include All My Children, One Life to Live, and Guiding Light.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the series was created by Ted and Betty Corday. Irna Phillips was chosen as the story editor, and several of the earliest scripts were penned by William J. Bell. These days, the soap opera has remained in the family. Ken Corday is the executive producer, although there have been several changes with writers.

Most recently, Ron Carlivati was named as the new head writer. He replaced the co-head writing team Dena Higley and Ryan Quan, although Quan stayed on board in a different capacity.

Even though new characters are always being introduced, many fan-favorites have been on the soap opera for decades. Suzanne Rogers, who plays Maggie Horton Kiriakis, has been on the series since 1973. Other veteran characters include Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans.)

Stefano DiMera was also a veteran and is considered to be a soap opera icon. Unfortunately, actor Joseph Mascolo passed away. As for Caroline Brady, actress Peggy McCay was on DOOL for decades. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that November sweeps will be full of excitement. Eileen Davidson returned for a brief stint as Susan Banks. However, some fans are convinced that it is really Kristen DiMera in disguise. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will be overwhelmed with guilt when he accidentally shoots Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). There is also the DiMera drama, which puts the family back in the spotlight.

Happy 52nd anniversary, Days of Our Lives. Hopefully, fans will continue to watch the soap opera for many more years.

[Featured Image by Robert Mora/Getty Images]