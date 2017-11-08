Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Several Experts Predicting Arizona Cardinals To Win In Week 10 NFL Picks

Seattle Seahawks rumors have some interesting predictions coming from analysts and experts. Some of the Week 10 NFL picks have the Arizona Cardinals beating the Seahawks on Thursday night (Nov. 9). It’s a tough road game for the Seahawks, but it is also against a struggling Cardinals team that is missing a lot of key players on offense. So, why are some the Week 10 NFL predictions siding with the Cardinals? Maybe it goes back to the struggles that the Seahawks had against the Washington Redskins during a Week 9 loss.

In a report by ESPN, Dan Graziano is siding with the Arizona Cardinals. He has a record of 76-56 in picking games this season, including incorrectly picking the Seattle vs. Washington game. Some of his other Week 10 picks include the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills beating the New Orleans Saints, and the Cincinnati Bengals upsetting the Tennessee Titans on the road. He also predicts the Rams will beat the Houston Texans to keep first place in the NFC West.

A report by the Sporting News also addresses the Seattle Seahawks rumors that the team may be “overrated” this season. While the group of NFL analysts making these predictions feel the Seahawks will sneak out of Arizona with a victory, they state that the team will fail to cover the spread. The Seahawks are currently favored by six points, but the Sporting News states that the final score of the game will be 20-16 in favor of the defending NFC West champions.

Back to the Seattle Seahawks rumors of other analysts siding against them in Week 10 NFL picks, that list includes Geoff Schwartz (SB Nation), who has a record of 80-52 in games this season. There is some more bad news, as the latest NFL playoff standings reveal that the Seahawks have fallen out of a playoff spot. A report by ESPN shows that the team dropped from having a home game as an NFC West leader to not even being a Wild Card team as the Week 10 games approach.

Many more analysts from ESPN, FOX Sports, and CBS Sports are expected to release their Week 10 NFL picks and predictions as the Thursday night game gets a bit closer. It’s a short week for the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, with kickoff scheduled for 5:25 p.m. PT in this important game for the NFC West standings. The Seahawks come to town with a 5-3 record, while the Cardinals are currently at 4-4. The Seahawks are also six-point favorites to win the first matchup of the teams this season.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]