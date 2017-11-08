Are Banks Closed Veterans Day 2017? Some Banks Are Open — Here’s The List

Veterans Day is a federal holiday but this year many banks and credit unions will be open for business. Created to honor men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, the holiday is observed annually on November 11. However, because the 11th falls on a Saturday in 2017, most government offices and schools will be closed on Friday, November 10.

What does that mean for banks? Will they be closed both Friday and Saturday? Here’s the latest scoop on Veterans Day banking hours. Keep in mind, if your bank is closed, most major banks have mobile apps that allow you to check your balance, pay bills, and transfer funds. And if you need cash, make sure you use an ATM that is associated with your bank so you don’t have to pay a hefty fee to withdraw some holiday weekend cash.

The Federal Reserve Bank will be closed on Veterans Day, but some banks have opted to stay open on Friday and/or Saturday. While some financial institutions may open for limited holiday hours, others, including TD Bank, will be open regular business hours on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Holiday Schedule, in addition to TD Bank, many other major banks will also stay open regular business hours on Friday including Bank of America, Citibank, Chase, Capital One, Citizens, HBSC, PNC, Santander, SunTrust, US Bank, and Wells Fargo.

On Saturday, it’s going to be hit-or-miss with bank hours. Many banks are open limited hours on weekends, but most will be closed to observe the Veterans Day holiday on Saturday, November 11. Branch offices for some banks located in retail stores and supermarkets may be open, but it’s important to call ahead to confirm hours at the branch office near you.

To add to the confusion about what’s open and what’s closed, federal offices including the IRS, Social Security, federal courthouses, the DMV/RMV, and local social services and food stamp offices will be closed on Friday, November 10 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. However, the U.S. Postal Service will be open on Friday and closed on Saturday.

Although banks and government offices will be closed on either Friday or Saturday, rest assured that retail stores and restaurants will be open throughout the three-day weekend. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, numerous restaurants will be offering free meals for veterans and active duty military this weekend to honor the brave men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in the U.S. Armed Forces.

