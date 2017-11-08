Scientists Create Rats With Human Brain Organoids In The Lab, Spark Furious Ethics Debate

U.S. scientists researching on a cure for diseases caused by brain abnormalities, such as Alzheimer’s, autism, and Zika, have created rats with implanted human brain organoids. The breakthrough, which could lead to the creation of rats with enhanced intelligence, has sparked a furious ethics debate, with many wondering at what point rats implanted with increasingly bigger and complex human brain organoids could be considered to have acquired human consciousness. Ethicists are concerned that future research could lead to bigger and more complex human brain organoids being incorporated into animal brains. This could endow animals with human intelligence and consciousness, and raise serious ethical issues.

The results of the controversial experiments published in two research papers were presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience in Washington D.C. earlier this week, according to STAT.

The researchers announced that they were able to integrate human brain organoids into the brains of rats and mice as part of research efforts to develop new and more effective methods for treating brain conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, autism, and zika.

Organoids are small masses of tissue that resemble an organ and thus can be considered to be “mini-organs.” A brain organoid is, therefore, a small and simplified form of a whole brain or a section of a whole brain. Scientists are working to create more complex brain organoids that resemble larger and more complex sections of a whole human brain.

According to MIT Technology Review, the researchers grew tiny human brain organoids in the laboratory. They inserted them into rat brains and connected them to the host’s brain blood supply system. The researchers observed that the organoids integrated into the rodent brains through neuronal connections with neighboring brain cells.

This means that the researchers had effectively created human-rat brains.

“Some of the axons grew as much as 1.5 millimeters, connecting to the corpus callosum,” according to STAT. “When the scientists shined light on a rat’s eye, or stimulated brain regions involved in vision, neurons in the implanted organoid fired. That suggested the human brain tissue had become functionally integrated with the rat’s.”

Human brain cells can integrate into rat brains, raising concerns about giving animals some human consciousness. https://t.co/hbYhm6Y5R8 — MIT Tech Review (@techreview) November 8, 2017

Scientists implant 'human brain' into minds of rats and mice, sparking Frankenstein rodent fears https://t.co/48DOPPRW1L — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) November 8, 2017

The success of the experiments raised the possibility that future researchers could grow bigger and more complex brain organoids and transplant them into other animal species. This has led ethicists to ask whether more complex human brain organoids incorporated into the brains of other animal species could cause them to acquire human consciousness.

If larger human brain organoids are transplanted into a rat’s brain at what point does the rat start experiencing reality like a human being?

“People are talking about connecting three or four but what if you could connect 1,000?” Hank Greely, a Stanford bioethicist, asked. “That would be getting close to the number of cells in a mouse brain. At some future point it could be that what you’ve built is entitled to some kind of respect.”

“If we give them human cerebral organoids, what does that do to their intelligence, their level of consciousness, even their species identity?”

The concern about the ethical implications of the research was such that the joint Harvard-MIT George Church synthetic biology lab, which is involved in brain organoid research, employs a bioethicist on full-time basis, according to Express.

Jeantine Lunshof, a researcher at Harvard, said that brain organoids grown in laboratories are getting bigger and more complex and thus closer to complete human brains.

“We can see beautiful structures very similar to advanced cerebral tissue and there is essentially no limit to the technology,” Lunshof said, “so we need to focus on the ethics and the humanity.”

[Featured Image by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock]