Info Revealed For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party: Schedule, Times, Food, Character Locations, Party Map

The very first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of 2017 is set to take place at Magic Kingdom on Thursday, Nov. 9, and all anyone wants to know is…how can I plan my schedule? Disney has done well at keeping the info somewhat under wraps, but with only one day left until the first party of the holiday season, the news is out there. Here is all the information you need to know for schedules, times, food, and characters at this year’s MVMCP.

UPDATE on Nov. 9, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. ET

It is now the day of the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and here is a copy of the map that has now been released, scanned, and uploaded for all to enjoy.

——-Begin original article

Don’t forget that guests with party tickets can officially enter Magic Kingdom at 4 p.m. and receive their party wristbands. If guests are in the park and not attending the party, they must start heading toward the exit at 6 p.m. due to the new closing procedures and time this year.

While the official map and guide for the 2017 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is not yet out, it will make its way online by Thursday. For now, WDW Magic has come across all of the important details needed to make the most of your time at the party and how you can see as much as possible.

One of the biggest things to know at MVMCP each year is which characters are appearing and where they can be found. This year’s list is quite extensive again and yes, Moana is back for this party as well.

Main Street, U.S.A.

Santa Claus

Mickey Mouse

Tomorrowland

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps – Near the exit of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Liberty Square

Sandy Claws – Gazebo

Frontierland

Country Bears – Wandering around

Adventureland

Aladdin, Genie, Jasmine, and Abu – Agrabah

Moana – Expected to be near the Swiss Family Treehouse and Jingle Cruise

Jack Sparrow – Near Pirates of the Caribbean

Peter Pan

Fantasyland

Ariel and Prince Eric

Cinderella and Prince Charming

Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip – Castle wall near Pinocchio’s

Snow White and Prince – Castle wall near Pinocchio’s

Elena of Avalor

Princess Tiana and Naveen

Belle (Beast will be inside Be Our Guest Restaurant for dinner reservations)

Rapunzel and Flynn

Winnie the Pooh and friends

Mary Poppins and Bert – In front of Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Storybook Circus

Santa Goofy

Minnie Mouse

Daisy Duck

Scrooge McDuck

Donald Duck

Seven Dwarfs – Pete’s Sideshow

Some characters may appear for meet-and-greets before 7 p.m., and those would usually be the ones with longer wait times. That is not always guaranteed, though.

The next biggest thing for guests attending the Christmas parties are the showtimes and when to see fireworks, the parade, and get down in the dance parties.

Frozen Holiday Wish

6:15 p.m. and a second time for party guests at 8:15 p.m.

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade

8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Starts in Frontierland and runs to the end of Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration – On Cinderella Castle stage

7:40 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:55 p.m.

Holiday Wishes

10 p.m.

The Reindeer Wranglers – Musical act in Frontierland

7:15 p.m., 8:05 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:45 p.m.

VoicePlay – On the stage in Tomorrowland

8:10 p.m., 9 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11:10 p.m.

Next up, the holiday treat locations spread throughout Magic Kingdom and how you can take part in these complimentary snacks.

Tomorrowland

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe – Snickerdoodle cookie and hot chocolate

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies – Santa Claus cookie and sno-cone

Fantasyland

Friar’s Nook – Silky Smooth Dove chocolate and sparkling apple cider

Pinocchio’s Village Haus – Selection of cookies and hot chocolate, apple cider

Storybook Circus

Pete’s Silly Sideshow – Peppermint crunch cookie and Nesquik chocolate milk

Adventureland

Tortuga Tavern – Snowman soft pretzel and sno-cone

Liberty Square

Ticket Office – Ginger molasses cookie and eggnog

For those who want something a bit more to eat during a Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there are a number of restaurants still open. If anyone wants to dine at a table-service restaurant, reservations are still highly suggested.

Main Street Bakery – Specialty holiday treats are available for purchase (peppermint cupcake, holiday cinnamon roll, yule log)

Casey’s Corner

Plaza Ice Cream

The Crystal Palace (Closes at 8 p.m.)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

Westward Ho

Aloha Isle

Cosmic Ray’s (Closes at 11 p.m.)

The Lunching Pad

Storybook Treats

Gaston’s Tavern (Closes at 10 p.m.)

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments – Specialty treat available for purchase (red velvet Mickey waffles, Sandy Claws dessert)

Liberty Square Market (Closes at 9 p.m.)

Columbia Harbour House (Closes at 8 p.m.)

Finally, the majority of the Magic Kingdom rides and attractions will be open throughout the duration of each MVMCP. Anything closed for refurbishment will remain closed, but virtually everything else will be operating and open until the end of the evening.

The few exceptions to know are as follows.

Splash Mountain – Will not be open until Nov. 17 due to scheduled refurbishment

Mickey’s PhilharMagic – Not open

The Hall of Presidents – Closed for refurbishment

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor – Closes at 10 p.m.

Please remember that show times and character appearances are scheduled to change without notice. Weather can also play a huge part in how things run, and that may always be a factor in what runs and at what time.

Here are all the dates for MVMCP 2017 and the first one is already sold out:

November 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26, and 28

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 22

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party brings so much fun to those visiting Magic Kingdom during the holiday season, but there is also a lot to do. If you’re at Walt Disney World during this time of year, you need to seriously consider looking into going to one of the parties, especially with all they’re offering. Now, you know the showtime schedule, food options, and character locations to make out your gameplan before heading in.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]