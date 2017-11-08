‘RHONJ’ Star Siggy Flicker Reveals She’s Getting Paid To Not Let The Drama Go

Siggy Flicker was shocked that Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice would throw a cake that she had spent $1,000 on for Melissa’s birthday while the ladies traveled to Boca Raton on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While Teresa and Melissa couldn’t let go of their personal drama and stress, Siggy couldn’t understand why these girls needed to throw the cake. Teresa apologized for her behavior, but Melissa didn’t want to apologize as she needed to let out her stress. She was opening up her store again after her business partner betrayed her, and she has just lost her mother-in-law. But Flicker didn’t let it go and it has continued to be a stress factor throughout the episodes.

As it turns out, viewers are growing tired of Siggy’s anger. She keeps bringing up the cake gate because she feels completely disrespected. It was something that also surfaced during last week’s episode, even though it had been a few weeks since it happened on the show. According to a new tweet, Siggy Flicker is now responding to a fan, who asked her to let it go. But Flicker had an interesting response. She reveals that she’s getting paid to bring the drama and she has no plans of letting go of it.

Great day representing #RHONJ @mohegansun with @dolorescatania @teresagiudice @danielle_staub – thank you to a sold out crowd for coming & showing the love you have for JERSEY! #RHONJ A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

“Not yet my love. Dec 20th when the last episode airs I will be over. I’m not paid to get over it just yet,” Siggy Flicker tweeted to the follower, who asked her to let it go.

Perhaps Siggy had hoped that her custom cake would be the talk of the season. Maybe she thought that it would be something fans would talk about for a while and it would be brought up on the reunion special as being one of the most thoughtful cakes in the history of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, she was disappointed and angry when Melissa and Teresa decided to throw the cake, calling them animals. She was clearly upset with how things turned out. But she may have gotten her wish: cake gate isn’t going away anything soon, mostly thanks to her.

What do you think about Siggy Flicker’s tweet about being paid to bring the drama? Do you think cake gate will continue in every episode because Flicker feels so disrespected by Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]