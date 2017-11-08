‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Critical Juliet Faces Emergency Surgery, Doc Rushes To Save Cane’s Baby

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Juliet (Laur Allen) will be hauled off to emergency surgery to try to save both her and her unborn son. Several months ago, Y&R revealed that Juliet had a pregnancy complication called placenta previa, a condition that could cause excessive bleeding during labor and delivery. The promo for Thursday’s show indicates that Juliet and her baby are in grave danger and they both could die.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Juliet will have a complicated surgery on Thursday, November 9. It doesn’t go well, and her doctor worries that she may need to get the baby out before they lose both of them.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Juliet’s baby will be premature. Even if he survives the delivery, he will face a rough road and several health struggles before being able to go home.

The weekly promo teased that someone would die during the week of November 6. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Juliet will die, leaving her newborn son without a mother. It would pave the way for Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) to reunite and raise the baby. Without Juliet in the picture, Lily would be more willing to forget about Cane’s infidelity.

Today on #YR, Cane's relationship with Juliet takes an interesting turn. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HVwXPtdDZl pic.twitter.com/LLj3ZrJ4Gf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 21, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Juliet probably will die, but they could be tricking the viewers. It’s possible that Juliet will pull through and will remain a thorn in Lily’s side.

As it stands now, several characters could meet a grim fate. Young and the Restless hinted that Zack (Ryan Ashton) could turn up dead. He has crossed many people, and his involvement with the sex ring will soon come out.

Then, there’s Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) who just returned and identified Zack as the “boss” of the sex ring. If Zack learns she is in Genoa City, she could find herself in a jam and unable to protect herself from the shady pimp.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out on Thursday and Friday’s show. The death that Young and the Restless promoted should take place on Friday’s show.

Do you think Juliet and her baby will pull through surgery? What will happen to Zack?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]