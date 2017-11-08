Is Jenelle Evans Considering Pregnancy? She Speaks Out On Facebook

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason have been faced with a number of pregnancy rumors in recent months but so far, it doesn’t seem like the Teen Mom 2 star is on board with welcoming any more kids into her already large family.

Earlier this week, after 16 & Pregnant star Ashley Salazar mentioned Jenelle Evans in a post about twins, which included her name, her former co-star reacted to the post, explaining that her home is quite full.

“We have five total including my kids and David’s and our daughter lol,” Evans wrote to Salazar.

Jenelle Evans is mom to 8-year-old Jace from her past relationship with Andrew Lewis and to three-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. As for David Eason, he is dad to daughter Maryssa and son Kaden from two of his past relationships.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason also have one child together, daughter Ensley, who they welcomed earlier this year.

In another comment to Ashley Salazar’s post, Jenelle Evans wrote, “I’m dunzo.”

Jenelle Evans has been accused of having a baby bump in recent weeks, but despite the rumors, she has insisted that she and David Eason are done having kids. That said, Eason expressed interest in welcoming another child with the longtime reality star during an episode of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in 2015 and tied the knot this past September after welcoming their daughter months prior. Since then, the couple has been raising their children and filming a new series, The Ex Files, which is expected to air on MTV sometime in the coming months.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jenelle Evans and her former boyfriends, including Nathan Griffith and Andrew Lewis, and her former husband, Courtland Rogers, recently began filming the upcoming series, and thus far, Griffith has been declared as the nicest ex of all.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including her husband, their kids, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

The Ex Files has not yet been given a premiere date.

