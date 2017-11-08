Democrats Sweep Virginia, House Of Delegates May Turn Blue

One year after President Donald J. Trump’s surprising victory, the majority of voters nationwide selected Democrats in their state, county and city races. This shift in political ideology was most perhaps most felt in Virginia and New Jersey.

Virginia’s Democratic Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam won the gubernatorial race, as did New Jersey Democrat Phil Murray, who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany. Despite these major victories, the largest cause for celebration may still be on the horizon as votes continue to be counted in Virginia’s numerous House of Delegates races.

As of this afternoon, the Virginia House of Delegates is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Leading the charge in the 16 seats that Democrats have picked up so far are 12 women, many of whom were first-time candidates. Going into the election, the GOP held 66 of the state’s 100 seats. Now, they have, at maximum, 50.

Outstanding Races That Are Too Close to Call

There are still five seats that cannot be called yet because each candidate currently has approximately 50 percent of the votes. If the Democrats win three of these seats, they will officially flip the Virginia House of Delegates. It may take several days for final tallies to be announced because races this close, and with this much political consequence, are likely to go through at least one recount each. If the New York Times projected winners hold, the House will stay evenly split at 50 seats apiece.

Biggest Virginia House Winners

Going into Election Day, Democrats didn’t anticipate such a rousing success. Some of the biggest stories of the night include Danica Roem and Chris Hurst. Roem became the nation’s first openly transgender person to win a U.S. statehouse seat. Her opponent, 13-term incumbent Robert G. Marshall, was the author of the controversial and failed anti-LGBT bathroom bill. Marshall also proudly referred to himself as Virginia’s “chief homophobe.”

Hurst, who was formerly a TV anchor, won support from 54.3 percent of voters. His girlfriend, journalist Alison Parker, became a symbol for gun reform supporters after being shot and killed during a live broadcast in 2015.

THIS IS HUGE, let justice roll down like a river: Remember reporter Alison Parker who was tragically shot & killed live on air during a morning broadcast. Her boyfriend became an activist for gun violence reform, his victory flipped the Virginia House of Reps! I’m crying. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Imlk3HJdtY — Eduardo Samaniego (@EduSamani) November 8, 2017

Three-time Republican incumbent Joseph Yost was ousted by Hurst’s victory. The NRA endorsed Yost and gave him an A rating. Meanwhile, Hurst received a D rating from the gun rights organization. Interestingly, Marshall and Roem also received an A and a D, respectively.

Big Victories in Other States

Virginia was far from the only state to send a message to the GOP last night. In Maine, voters approved a Medicaid expansion per the Affordable Care Act, signaling their support for Obamacare. Democrats also won big in some of the most contested mayoral races nationwide, including St. Petersburg, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Democrat Larry Krasner, a local civil rights attorney, nabbed the city’s District Attorney role by campaigning against the death penalty and for increased accountability for police officers. In Massachusetts, Democrat Yvonne Spicer became Framingham’s first mayor. Another first-time female candidate, Ashley Bennett, unseated Republican John Carmen in New Jersey. Bennett said that Carmen’s sexist Facebook post was the catalyst for her decision to enter politics.

At this time, Democrats appear well-poised to split or even take over the Virginia House of Delegates, which would cap a victorious night and perhaps provide a preview of things to come in 2018.

[Featured Image by Moussa81/Thinkstock]