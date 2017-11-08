Keith Urban To Debut Song About Harvey Weinstein Allegations At The 2017 CMA Awards: Hear It Now

Keith Urban is speaking out the best way he knows how amid the recent allegations of sexual harassment against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein: with music. Urban, who is married to Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, has revealed he will perform a new song inspired by Weinstein’s headline-making Hollywood news story that has directly affected so many of his wife’s peers in the movie industry.

At the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards, Keith Urban will premiere his new song, titled “Female.” According to a report by the Associated Press, country songwriter Ross Copperman wrote the song after widespread sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein began to dominate the news.

“We actually wrote a song three weeks ago called ‘Female,'” Copperman told reporters, according to the AP.

“It’s from the Weinstein announcement. We’re in a room and we’re like, ‘What can we do about this?’ And that’s the one thing we can do is write songs.”

Copperman convinced Keith Urban to record the song, which turned out to be an easy sell.

Urban revealed that the timely song “just spoke” to him. The father of two added that things in Hollywood have been a certain way for a long, long time and that now is the “turning of the tide” as more women began to speak out without fear of repercussion in the movie industry. Keith Urban was also moved by the song because he is a father of two daughters with his wife Nicole Kidman.

“I am surrounded by females in my life,” Keith revealed. “Now I am in a house that’s all girls. So this song speaks to me on a lot of levels.”

You can hear the audio to the new Keith Urban song “Female” below.

Last month, Keith Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, was one of many Hollywood A-listers to speak out as the Harvey Weinstein scandal unfolded.

“I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce,” Kidman said via a statement to Variety released through her publicist. “We need to eradicate this behavior.”

Nicole Kidman did not specifically mention Harvey Weinstein’s name in her statement, but the actress has long had a working relationship with the fallen mogul. Kidman previously worked with Weinstein in the films Cold Mountain, The Others, and Lion, the latter of which she was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year.

Keith Urban will perform his new song “Female” at the CMA Awards. The country music awards ceremony, which will be hosted by fellow country stars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, will air live on Wednesday, November 8 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

