The Reopening Of The Hall Of Presidents At Magic Kingdom May Have Been Pushed Back Even More

As the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump winning the election to become the President of the United States approaches, many at Walt Disney World are wondering when he will arrive. While the president may not be heading to the parks for a vacation, he is supposed to end up as an audio-animatronic in The Hall of Presidents attraction in Magic Kingdom. Now, it may take even longer for the president to make his way among the others at WDW.

The Hall of Presidents closed down in January of this year, and it was originally scheduled to reopen for guests sometime in the summer of 2017. The first reopening date was late June, and it was then pushed to the middle of July and eventually pushed to “late 2017,” but that appears to have changed again.

As reported by the Inquisitr last month, Disney had taken all showtimes off of their official website for The Hall of Presidents through 2017. That led to the idea that the attraction would not open until 2018, but there had not yet been any confirmation.

Now, there are even more signs that the attraction may end up being closed for at least a full year before opening back up.

According to WDWNT, cast members in Guest Relations at Magic Kingdom are advising guests that The Hall of Presidents is not going to reopen until “mid-2018.”

Disney’s public relations department had “no comment” on the situation and wouldn’t even say if the attraction was going to open in “late 2017” as they’ve stated in the past. During the summer, Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler told My News 13 that would be when the Hall of Presidents would reopen, but it doesn’t seem likely now.

That is also when Disney stated Donald Trump would be included in the attraction in the same way that past presidents had been. It was also confirmed that Trump would have a speaking part in the Hall of Presidents.

Cast members standing outside the attraction to answer questions are still saying it will reopen later this year, and that pretty much confirms there is confusion all around.

For now, the Hall of Presidents will remain closed in Magic Kingdom until Donald Trump’s audio-animatronic is completed, his speaking role is done, and the attraction is set to reopen. Walt Disney World is not saying a whole lot on the subject, but for now, the show is remaining shuttered until it is ready and fixed up. As things go, that could be later this year or sometime in 2018.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]