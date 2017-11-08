‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abbotts And Newmans To Face Turmoil On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is approaching, but while it should be a day of celebration, the Abbotts and Newmans are going to face turmoil during the holidays. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that drama is brewing for the two important families of Genoa City.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is in a feud with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), so the two are not welcome to the Newmans Thanksgiving dinner. Nick and Nikki will show up anyway, but that could mean trouble depending on how Victor is going to react upon seeing them.

The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry said that Victor will be furious when the two crash the event. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) might step in and try to settle the conflict. Now that she’s been growing closer with Victor, she might be able to convince him to calm down, even just for the sake of the holiday celebration.

Moving on with the Abbotts, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) keep a secret about Dina (Marla Adams) from the rest of the family. Before Thanksgiving, Ashley and Jack will learn something about Dina. That would create some awkward moments around the dinner table as it would be difficult to hide something huge during an intimate gathering. What could it be? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it might have something to do with Dina’s involvement in The Underground fire, or they may discover that she has Alzheimer’s.

Meanwhile, Peter Bergman hinted that the family would deal with more drama in the coming weeks. In a Facebook Live video with Jason Thompson for CBS Soaps In Depth, Bergman revealed that they would have to deal with a new Abbott soon, although he did not add more details. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that a stunning reveal would confirm that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is John Abbot’s (Jerry Douglas) biological son. It may turn out that as John sought revenge against Dina, he slept with Myrna (Marcia Rodd). It was recently revealed that Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) is Graham’s stepfather, but Graham and Myrna have not yet talked about Graham’s real father.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]