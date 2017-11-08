Joy-Anna Duggar Leaks Baby Bump Pic From Wedding As Husband Austin Forsyth Avoids Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are famous for their highly debated baby bump. While it is common for the married women of Duggar family to get pregnant early, Joy-Anna’s baby bump has drawn suspicion from their followers who think she may have conceived before her wedding date. Now, a new picture from a wedding in Texas has been revealed that prominently showed just how far along Joy-Anna is in her pregnancy.

The 20-year-old Duggar and her husband have a joint Instagram account, which is unheard of for newly married couples on Counting On. Jessa and Ben, Jill and Derick, and Jinger and Jeremy all have separate Instagram accounts and post pictures independent of their spouses.

On the other hand, it looks like Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth decided to stand behind all the posts they make, sending out a united message to their followers.

One thing that they have been avoiding is posting updates on her baby bump. When the couple first announced Joy-Anna’s pregnancy in September, they were met with questions and doubts on whether they were “expecting prior to marriage.”

Joy and Austin uploaded five posts on their Instagram since the announcement, but only three were about her pregnancy. None of them, however, showed her baby bump and were edited to show only her face and chest. Her sisters Jill and Jessa posted monthly updates of their baby bumps, writing time markers on the side so the fans know exactly how far along they were.

The new picture, which was leaked on a wedding attendee’s Instagram account, finally showed how big Joy-Anna’s baby bump looked.

This weekend. This place. These friends. ???? #Godisgood #texas #fortworth #dallas #weddings #pianotrio A post shared by A s h l e y S a l y e r (@bronxnewyorkheart) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

“Joy looks so cute with her baby bump,” one fan commented.

Interestingly, the couple posted about their Texas trip on Instagram but completely avoided providing an update on her bump.

We had a great time at the Fort Worth Stockyard. I grew up going to Texas rodeos but this is our first together. #thelonestarstate #texan #bullriding A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Many publications are already stating that she looks “huge” and that bump looks bigger than just “six months old.”

One of the reasons that the super fans of Counting On have been using to explain the 20-year-old mother looking large is that she is naturally big.

“She’s a bigger woman than her sisters,” one fan commented in her Instagram announcement. “She’s thick and she has bigger breast, and they say bigger women show more. My mom looked like she was having triplets with me, but in fact, it was because of the fluid around me when I was a fetus.”

Do you think Joy’s due date will reveal just exactly when she got pregnant? Do you think she will address it on the next season of Counting On? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Austin & Joy Forsyth/Instagram]