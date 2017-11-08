Tamar Braxton’s Instagram On Vince Herbert Divorce: Get The F*** Out Of Your House When I’m The House Of Cards

Tamar Braxton has turned to Instagram to promote Bluebird of Happiness, her fifth studio album, but also to inform her fans about her pending divorce from Vince Herbert. As seen in a recent Instagram post, Tamar explained that her reality show, Tamar & Vince, would return for a new season on Thursday, November 9. Tamar wrote that her reality show will reflect the changes she went through to try and keep her family together and smile through the pain in order to try and provide hope for others.

However, Tamar wrote that hope, faith, love, and dignity were not attributes found in her marriage to Vince. Tamar explained that some people remain married just for the sake of being married. Braxton did not want to be one of those people and admitted that her union couldn’t be more broken. Tamar and Vince could not be further apart, according to Tamar, even on their wedding anniversary. Tamar wrote that she wanted to have a relationship and not a marriage in name only, but to share dreams and successes and failures with someone.

According to Page Six, signs of trouble began when Tamar announced that she was going to leave the music scene for a period of time in order to work on her marriage. Tamar explained that marriages might look perfect on the outside, but internally, the husband might have more than one girlfriend and the wife may never stay at home. Tamar asked her Instagram followers to think for themselves.

“Is it ok that his friends are HIS friends but my friends are ‘our’ friends?”

Tamar also alluded to fights that are described as passionate, but in the heat of the moment one mate might tell the other to get the “f***” out of their house “when I’m the house of cards?” Tamar called none of that behavior okay and didn’t advocate for divorce but explained what pushed her out of her own house.

As seen in the top photo above, Tamar was not wearing her wedding ring on her left hand when she attended the BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards on November 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET]