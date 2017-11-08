LeeAnne Locken Says She Was Attacked By ‘RHOD’ Co-Stars After Filming Reunion

LeeAnne Locken announced yesterday that she wouldn’t be returning for the third season of The Real Housewives of Dallas if Bravo decided to move forward with another season. LeeAnne was tired of constantly being judged and attacked by her co-stars, and she wants to focus on her charity work and planning her wedding. Perhaps things changed for her when her boyfriend, Rich, decided to propose to her this season at the fair. While Locken feels she’s constantly attacked by her co-stars, her co-stars would say that they are just reacting to her behavior and comments.

LeeAnne’s announcement about leaving the show was brief, as it was contained in a single tweet. However, there could be more to the story. Locken revealed that Cary Deuber, Brandi Redmond, and Stephanie Hollman had continued to attack her after they wrapped the reunion special. According to a new tweet, LeeAnne Locken said that it was tough to watch the show back and then log on to social media to see her Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars attacking her. She even hinted that they were ganging up on her, even though Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons defended her.

“Sorry to see you get ganged up on LeeAnne Locken. Just know a lot of the fans out here are rooting for you! #RHOD,” one fan wrote to Locken, which had another person chime in with, “How was she hanged up on? She had 2 other friends defending her. I love LeeAnne, but there was no gang up.”

“It certainly felt that way watching it and then being non-stop attacked on social media by those 3 afterwards. But the good news is Part 2 will be WORSE! #JOY,” LeeAnne replied to both fans, revealing that her co-stars will continue to talk to her about the previous drama that played out on this season of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Many would argue that Locken is the subject of bullying when it comes to her co-stars. She’s an easy target because they can easily press her buttons. However, others would say that it’s her own fault. She did talk about her co-stars and Cary’s husband during the season, hinting that he was cheating on Cary with other men. Plus, she was very defensive when it came to her friendship with Brandi Redmond, essentially pushing Stephanie Hollman away. She has inserted herself into situations where she doesn’t belong. It makes sense that her co-stars are fed up with her, but it doesn’t seem right for the drama to continue even after The Real Housewives of Dallas has come to an end.

What do you think about LeeAnne Locken’s tweet about her Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars attacking her on social media? Do you think she’s the victim in this case, or do you think her co-stars have a right to attack her?

[Featured Image by Peter Larsen/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes]