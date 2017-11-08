‘Bachelor’ Stars Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Out With Raven Gates, Adam Gosschalk – How Are The Pairs Doing?

There are currently a few couples from ABC’s The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise that remain together, but unmarried for the moment. Rachel Lindsay got engaged to Dr. Bryan Abasolo during her season this past spring, and her castoff Adam Gottschalk connected with her buddy Raven Gates from Nick Viall’s Bachelor during Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise last summer. The two couples are still going strong and they recently spent time together on a double date.

Both of these “Bachelor Nation” couples have faced the challenge of maintaining a relationship while living in different states, but they both have managed to make it work. After The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay was based in Dallas, Texas, while Dr. Bryan Abasolo was in Miami, Florida. While the two are talking about moving to Los Angeles, California together eventually, Refinery 29 details that Bryan is living in Dallas with Rachel at this point.

It looks like Rachel and Bryan spent Halloween in Los Angeles, where they dressed up as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy bunny. The Bachelorette stars also recently had a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos where they spent quality time on the beach together. The two have been practically inseparable since their Bachelorette finale aired, but they haven’t started getting serious about wedding plans yet.

Halloween 2017 ???? #losangeles #hugohefner #playboybunny #rip #legend A post shared by Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

R n R for R n B ☀️????????❤️ A post shared by Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

As for Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, they’ve talked quite a bit about how their flexible jobs allow them to get together frequently, despite the fact that she’s based in Jonesboro, Arkansas while he’s in Dallas. As they work toward a big move at some point in the future, it looks like Raven has been spending a lot of quality time in Texas and with her beau lately. In fact, the Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds recently headed out with Rachel and Bryan for a double date.

The Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelorette stars apparently spent more than four hours together at a restaurant catching up with one another, having a blast. Raven joked about being grateful to Rachel for cutting Adam during her season, while Lindsay made a crack about having a doll, a bird, a fireball, and a Colombian together. She also added the hashtag #ifthesewallscouldtalk, teasing that there had been some great stories told that evening.

4 hours at a restaurant goes by fast with people I love ❤️ I'll always be grateful to Rach for cutting ✂️ the guy with the doll. ????‍???? A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:05am PST

Raven and Adam also recently hit the Dallas Autumn Ball together, where the Bachelor in Paradise stars were dressed to the nines for the fancy black-tie evening that benefits local educational organizations. Not long before that, Gates and Gottschalk headed to Arizona to take part in the homecoming activities for Adam’s alma mater, the University of Arizona.

Love certainly seems to be in the air for both of these couples, but so far, fans shouldn’t start any kind of wedding countdowns. Do you think that either Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo or Bachelor in Paradise pair Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk will eventually tie the knot? Are you excited to see that the two couples were hanging out together in Dallas?

Dallas Autumn Ball ???????????????? A post shared by Adam Gottschalk (@adam_gottschalk) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Love was in the air at Adam's homecoming ???? #UofA #beardown ???? ???? A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]