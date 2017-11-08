‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Talks Pregnancy, What Is She Craving?

Amber Portwood opened up about her pregnancy during a new interview with Us Weekly magazine.

Just days after revealing that she and Andrew Glennon, her boyfriend of just four months, were expecting their first child together, the Teen Mom OG star shared new details of the first couple of months of her pregnancy, admitting that while her boyfriend has been doing his best to keep her healthy, she recently satisfied a Taco Bell craving.

“Andrew is very adamant on making sure that I’m eating nothing but fruits, veggies, meats and organic foods,” Amber Portwood revealed to Us Weekly magazine on November 7.

The reality star, who is two months pregnant with her second child, then admitted that she recently indulged in a Nacho Supreme and Pintos N Cheese meal at Taco Bell, which made her feel horrible. She also said that she was enjoying a new favorite snack of crackers, peanut butter, cheddar cheese, and pickle, which she immediately began craving after learning of her pregnancy.

“My brother made it up when we were young. It’s probably the weirdest craving I’ve had,” Amber Portwood admitted.

Amber Portwood is already mom to eight-year-old Leah, who she shares with former fiance Gary Shirley. As fans will recall, the couple welcomed their daughter during filming on the first season of 16 & Pregnant and have been starring on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG in the years since.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Amber Portwood struck up a romance with Andrew Glennon over the summer as she filmed WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with ex-fiance Matt Baier. During production, as she attempted to make amends with Baier, Portwood established a friendship with Glennon, a lighting technician working on the show, and after production wrapped, they began spending time with one another off-set.

While Andrew Glennon hasn’t said much when it comes to Amber Portwood’s pregnancy, he did recently tell a fan on Instagram that he and his reality star girlfriend would learn what they are having “soon.”

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]