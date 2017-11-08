NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Open For Future Trade If New England Patriots Head In A Different Direction

Despite his age, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shows no sign of slowing down, and as of now, retirement hasn’t entered his mind. After sending Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, it’s crystal clear that the Patriots still see Brady as the quarterback who can earn them multiple Vince Lombardy Trophies.

However, Tom Brady isn’t confident about his long-term future in New England. He knows that the NFL is also a business. In an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One on Monday night, Brady discussed his status with the Patriots and said that his long-term job security remains uncertain.

“Well, there is no guarantee in the NFL,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s just what I’ve seen over a long period of time. I certainly hope I play for the Patriots. I hope they want me that long.”

Before the deal with the 49ers happened, the Patriots’ original plan was to make Jimmy Garoppolo their next franchise quarterback when Brady decides to retire. However, in the recent offseason, Brady revealed that he plans to play more years. Garoppolo was set to become a free agent next summer, and the only way to make him stay was to give him a huge payday.

After the Garoppolo trade, the Patriots are expected to look for a young quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. Trading a promising quarterback like Garoppolo shows that the Patriots are serious about keeping Tom Brady for a long period. However, Brady doesn’t want to assume that a future trade is impossible. If the Patriots don’t want him anymore, the veteran quarterback said he is willing to play elsewhere as long as his body can still keep up.

“Some incredible players have moved teams,” Brady said. “I don’t want it to sound that it’s impossible for me go somewhere else. That’s just not the truth. Any player can go anywhere during a particular year. That’s just how I feel. I just try to approach it in a very humble way that I try to work really hard. I try to gain the trust of my teammates, like I always have. I try to earn it day to day and I want to keep playing. I want to keep playing at a high level. Obviously, I love this team. I love the organization. I love everything about Boston. Hopefully, I can keep doing it at a really high level.”

As of now, Tom Brady emerged as one of the MVP candidates in the 2017 NFL season. Coach Bill Belichick still believes in him and has no plan of replacing him as starting quarterback. However, if his performance declines as he grows older, the Patriots may consider heading in a different direction and move him to another team.

