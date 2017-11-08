Study Reveals Sheep Can Recognize Celebrity Faces From Photos

Can sheep be trained to recognize human faces, particularly those of well-known actors, television personalities, and political movers and shakers? A new study from the University of Cambridge in England suggests that that might be the case, as eight sheep were shown to be capable of recognizing the faces of four celebrities, including that of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

In an effort to determine the capabilities of the brains of sheep, the researchers took eight female Welsh Mountain sheep and had them learn to recognize the photos of four celebrities — Barack Obama, actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Emma Watson, and British newscaster Fiona Bruce. In a series of training scenarios, the sheep were shown photos of the famous people facing the camera, or photos of something or someone completely different. The animals were then given 15 seconds to trigger an infrared sensor by approaching the celebrity photos, and if they got the correct answer, they were given treats as a reward.

As the Washington Post explained, there were three tests that sought to determine how well the sheep recognized the celebrity faces. The first was the easiest, as it simply required the animals to choose between the faces or a black screen. The second test asked the sheep to choose between the celebrity faces and one of 62 head-sized objects without faces, such as football helmets or gas lamps. Finally, the third test involved the sheep choosing between celebrity photos and those of regular, non-famous people.

All in all, the sheep recognized the celebrity faces correctly 80 percent of the time, getting the right answer in eight of 10 trials. This was much better than the 50 percent batting average expected from the animals had they been making guesses at random.

Follow-up tests still showed that the sheep were able to recognize human faces more often than not when the celebrities’ photos had them wearing different hairstyles, or had their heads tilted at unusual angles.

Is that Barack Obaa-ma? Sheep are able to recognise human faces from photographs. https://t.co/5D3DhG886E pic.twitter.com/ctMndXmIf5 — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) November 8, 2017

As quoted by CNET, study lead author and neurobiology professor Jenny Morton said that she chose sheep for the study due to their long lifespans, as well as their brains which are “similar in size and complexity” to those of certain primates. The main purpose of her research was to find a way for scientists to analyze the cognitive abilities of sheep as they get affected by a gene mutation responsible for Huntington’s disease, a neurodegenerative condition.

With the study revealing how well sheep recognize faces of people, that makes them among the few animals with such capabilities, making them similar to primates, horses, and dogs in that regard. And while horses can go as far as being able to recognize facial emotion, Morton noted that she didn’t expect sheep to have such capabilities.

“Although I didn’t think sheep could recognize emotion, it made me think about face recognition as a complex brain process.”

University of Nottingham researcher Jonathan Peirce, who was not involved in the study, told the Washington Post that the ability of sheep to recognize faces did not come as a surprise to him, as he had conducted a similar study in 2001 that made use of more sheep and a “wider range of stimuli” and conditions. He added that it is still difficult to determine whether sheep can actually associate a person’s face to who they are, but it might be possible that the animals “do have a genuine sense of [a person’s] identity.”

