Boy Dies Of Starvation In Illinois After Parents Allegedly Withhold Food For Nearly Two Years

A 6-year-old boy died from starvation after his parents allegedly practiced a cruel and unusual disciplinary method by withholding food. Now, the Jerseyville, Illinois, couple is under arrest on murder charges.

Last week, the boy’s father, Michael Roberts, rushed his young son to the Jersey Community Hospital emergency room. Upon examination, doctors discovered the boy had already died.

After suspecting something unusual, hospital staff contacted police.

Weighing just 17 pounds at the time of death, a medical examiner’s report indicated the cause of death was “extreme malnourishment.” Other tests, including toxicology, are still pending.

Since December 2015, the boy’s father and stepmother Georgena Roberts allegedly frequently withheld food as punishment. According to court documents, the pair “knowingly and intentionally” allowed the boy “to starve to death.”

The man had also brought an extremely sick 7-year-old boy to the ER on the same day. Doctors were shocked to find the boy’s body under duress from lack of food. He was immediately admitted to the ICU for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The couple is now facing first-degree murder and child endangerment charges; crimes that could land the two behind bars for up to 60 years if convicted. Each parent is being held on $500,000 bond in a Jersey County jail.

After obtaining a search warrant for the couple’s home in Jerseyville, police discovered four more children under the care of the Roberts. Per a report from the Washington Post, these additional children were removed and taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

No other charges have yet been filed related to the care of these children. However, State Attorney General Benjamin Goetten said he would not “hesitate to file additional charges” should new evidence surface that indicates any mistreatment of the other children.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time the family has been under scrutiny. DCFS received an anonymous call in January 2016 about the lack of food in the home. An investigation at the time found nothing out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, neighbors of the Roberts suspected something was wrong.

“It’s a small town. Everybody knows everybody, and I think probably a lot of people knew there were attempts trying to be made to take care of the problem,” said neighbor Sandy Whittleman, as reported by Fox 8 Live. “The system failed this little boy.”

Georgena Roberts was already on cops’ radar. She was charged with child endangerment in 2005 after being caught with meth and heroin. She ultimately pled guilty to the drug charges while the child endangerment charge was later dropped.

According to court documents, the malnourished 6-year-old boy was one-third the normal weight of a similar boy his age. No comments have been issued by the attorneys representing Mr. and Mrs. Roberts.

