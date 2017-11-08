Vicki Gunvalson ‘RHOC’: Fans Hint Peggy Sulahian Was Stirring The Pot With Meghan King Edmonds

Vicki Gunvalson may have suffered some health-related issues on the trip to Iceland, but she managed to stay out of the drama for the most part. After agreeing to speak to Tamra Judge about their issues, Vicki didn’t say much to or about the other ladies that got her into trouble. Instead, the drama was primarily fixated on Peggy Sulahian’s decision to skip out on the cast events and even fly home early. But Peggy seems to have gotten herself into trouble, as she insinuated that Meghan King Edmonds ignored her baby girl, Aspen.

Of course, Meghan has been open about sleep-training her daughter, which means she lets her cry for a bit to soothe herself back to sleep. It’s a common method, but Sulahian decided to bring it up as a way to make Meghan look bad. While she may not have meant it that way, viewers were shocked. King Edmonds also took it personally, as she broke down crying. Even though Vicki wasn’t involved in the drama, people are talking about this scene on her Instagram page. According to a new Instagram post, Vicki Gunvalson has to deal with her co-stars’ drama but she’s choosing not to comment on it.

What did you think of tonight’s episode in Iceland at the Viking dinner? #iceland #rhoc #drama #girlstrip #rhoc A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:08am PST

“I like Peggy, but recording was a little overboard. That was offensive to Megan. Peggy may have meant no harm by it but if that’s the case she could of just talked to Megan in private asking her if the baby was ok that she heard her crying for awhile no insinuate that she was basically ignoring Aspen…,” one fan of the show wrote to Vicki on her Instagram post, where she asked people what they thought about Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

It seems like people are split when it comes to Peggy Sulahian. When Peggy first joined the ladies, Vicki Gunvalson bonded with her over the cancer diagnosis. While Vicki herself hasn’t had cancer, she did support Brooks Ayers through his supposed cancer journey, which ruined some friendships on the show. But Vicki hasn’t dished her thoughts on the drama that played out in Iceland. When Peggy made the comments about Aspen, many of the ladies rushed over to hug Meghan, who broke down. She revealed that it was hard to be a mother and that Peggy shouldn’t be judging. Vicki didn’t come to Meghan’s defense, but she didn’t defend Peggy either. It would be interesting to hear where Gunvalson stands, but she has revealed that she doesn’t want to get involved in other people’s drama.

What do you think about Peggy Sulahian’s drama with Meghan King Edmonds playing out on Vicki Gunvalson’s Instagram account?

