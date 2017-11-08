‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Marriage Proposal Takes A Shocking Turn

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis will finally be ready to re-commit himself to boyfriend Paul Narita after coming to terms with the fact that his husband, Will Horton, is actually dead. Sonny will be ready to make a fresh start with Paul, but things will take a dramatic turn.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, Sonny will decide that it is finally time to end the search for Will. Sonny will convince himself what Will has been dead and gone this entire time, and that calling off his wedding to Paul to search for his late husband was a mistake. So, when Sonny is finally released from the hospital after suffering a head injury, he’ll be ready to take the next step with Paul.

DOOL spoilers reveal that Sonny will get down on one knee and re-propose to Paul. Sonny will likely have a nice speech prepared as he plans to pop the question to Paul again. However, Sonny will be shocked when Paul reveals that he can not marry him, although that’s all he’s ever wanted.

Days of our Lives news reveals that Paul will feel so guilty for keeping a major secret from Sonny. As many DOOL viewers already know, Paul was the first to officially find out that Will is actually still alive. Paul found Will living in Memphis, but decided to keep the revelation a secret due to his fear over losing Sonny. However, now that Sonny is ready to re-commit to their marriage, Paul’s guilt won’t let him keep quiet any longer.

In the latest #DAYS, a conflicted Paul makes a surprising decision about Will.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/lOYRsctCZo — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 7, 2017

Paul will reportedly tell Sonny that he found Will alive, and Sonny feel so many emotions. Of course he’ll be thrilled to learn that Will isn’t dead. However, he’ll also be stunned and hurt over Paul’s betrayal. Sonny will rush to find Will and the two will reunite in an upcoming episode of the NBC soap.

What lies next for Sonny, Paul, and Will? Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati promises fans that there will be a big payoff for their patience with Will’s storyline.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Should Sonny be with Will or Paul?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]