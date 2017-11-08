WWE News: Big Tag Team Match Took Place After ‘SmackDown Live’ Ended

After the taping of WWE SmackDown Live was finished in Manchester, England another big match took place to entertain the fans. Just moments after fans had watched AJ Styles defeat Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, they got to stick around to see four more of the top stars from the SmackDown roster compete. Three of those stars will be featured on the upcoming Survivor Series match card. The additional “dark match” won’t be seen on television or the WWE Network, though. Here are the latest details on who was involved in the showdown and what it could mean for the future.

The latest WWE SmackDown Live brought plenty of excitement including AJ Styles’ championship win. As fans in the arena were still buzzing over that big victory, four more superstars headed to the ring for another big match. On Wednesday, it was reported by Sportskeeda‘s Harold Math that a tag team match was next on the card, but not part of the television taping. It involved “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura teaming up with his former rival in NXT Bobby Roode. They took on the tag team of Dolph Ziggler and the WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.

Nakamura and Roode ended up taking the win. A fan video posted to Twitter shows the finish of the match. “The Showoff” Dolph Ziggler was able to get a schoolboy pinfall but Nakamura kicked out. Moments later, he nails the Kinshasha finishing move. From there, Shinsuke captures the pinfall victory and the fans go wild in celebration. For Ziggler, it was another unfortunate loss on his recent record, although not one seen on television.

For Nakamura and Roode, their teaming up was most likely a bit of a practice run as they have another big tag match in 11 days from now. The two former NXT Champions and rivals both earned spots on Team SmackDown for the upcoming Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view. They’ll be part of the Raw vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 elimination battle. Baron Corbin will also be featured on the card in a “Champion vs. Champion” battle as he faces current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. No titles will be on the line in that match, as of this report.

Fans will be able to watch the WWE Survivor Series 2017 when it takes place on Sunday, November 17th with live coverage available through WWE Network and select cable providers.

