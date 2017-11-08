Melania Trump was in South Korea on Tuesday together with U.S. President Donald Trump as part of his official Asia tour. On the First Lady’s itinerary was an appearance at a government-sponsored event where she spoke about encouraging female participation in sports and promoted the upcoming 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The Girls Play 2 event was held at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Seoul, where Melania Trump also met Korean schoolgirls that showcased their skills in hockey. The Girls Play 2 initiative aims to provide equal access to sporting facilities for both boys and girls, according to the Daily Mail.

“Sport teaches children about teamwork, dedication, discipline, and how to succeed under pressure,” Melania Trump said in her speech. “When we assure girls and boys have equal access to sports we are ensuring they have an equal chance to gain these valuable skills.”

The first lady also posed for a photo together with the young athletes. However, a minor commotion occurred after one of the girls noticed that K-pop singer Choi Minho, of the boy band, SHINee, was standing next to the First Lady. SHINee is wildly popular in South Korea and around the globe. Choi himself is also a superstar in his own right, having appeared in hit Korean drama series and movies.

As the girls burst into screams and giggles at the sight of the singer, Trump reacted with a large smile and graciously gestured at Choi. Her reaction earned her praise from the local media. Some of the headlines the following day read “Melania’s captivating attractiveness” and “Melania’s smile diplomacy,” ABC News reported.

People on Twitter also took notice. One person commented, “This is honestly the first time I’ve seen Melania smiling.”

I honestly never saw Melania smiling so genuinely lmao https://t.co/4ibnYRPwqd — ????LOVE YOURSELF???? (@Love_Sharleena) November 7, 2017

this is honestly the first time ive seen melania smiling — ???????????????????? (@ARIXNNI) November 7, 2017

Aside from her warm interaction with the public, Melania Trump was also admired for her fashion choices during the visit. Upon arriving in Seoul, she wore a plum structured coat by the Spanish designer, Delpozo, AOL reported. The avant-garde piece retails for $4,000.

While Melania Trump attended the Girls Play 2 event, U.S. President Donald Trump joined a press conference with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in to discuss the nuclear standoff involving North Korea. Trump stated that he hopes America won’t have to use military force against Kim Jong-un but said he is willing to do so if it is necessary to protect the U.S. and its allies.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young Joon/Getty Images]