Fans looking for news about the renewal of The Last Kingdom Season 3 have missed an important casting call. Back in September, the BBC and Netflix unofficially confirmed that the third season was going ahead by looking for an actor to play a very specific role in the first two episodes. The casting call even gave dates of filming, helping eagle-eyed fans to work out a release date.

Since the end of The Last Kingdom Season 2, fans have scoured Google for updates. The BBC and Netflix continue to remain quiet on any renewal or cancellation news, which can be seen as a good thing. By not saying anything there is hope that a new season will air.

Back in September, one fan noticed a casting call that all but confirmed the renewal and shared his findings on YouTube. The casting call requested a disabled actor, either wheelchair bound, an amputee, or something similar, to play the role of a “Saxon monk who cannot use his legs.” The monk will be in the first two episodes of the new season.

This actor didn’t need to be London based, as filming for the show takes place in Budapest. However, the actor would need to be available anywhere between Oct. 23, 2017 and mid-May 2018. These filming dates lead to the suggestion that The Last Kingdom Season 3 will air in the fall or winter of 2018. A November date is likely.

Renewal of the series isn’t that surprising, as the show is popular around the world. Based on the Saxon novels by Bernard Cornwall, the series tells the story of Uhtred of Babenburg, born a Saxon but raised a Dane. He has to straddle the two worlds, as he attempts to get his childhood home and birthright back from his usurping uncle.

While there has been no confirmation of the third season, it is likely that Alexander Dreymon will reprise his role of Uhtred. Blasting News reports that David Dawson, who plays King Alfred, is also likely to return. Uhtred’s uncle Ælfric will most likely feature heavily in the new season, as Uhtred is now heading back to Babenburg to claim the land back.

[Featured Image by Netflix Media Center]