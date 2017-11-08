Meghan Markle Has Won Prince Harry’s Heart, But Where Are All Of His Ex-Girlfriends Today?

The news should come any day now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. After their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games — which included holding hands, hugging, and kissing — royal watchers are confident a wedding is in the near future. But what about the women Harry dated before Markle and missed their opportunity to become a princess? Where are they now?

Chelsy Davy

The beautiful blonde from Zimbabwe was once thought to be the one who had stolen Harry’s heart. She dated the youngest prince off and on from 2004 until they split for good in 2011. Davy went to school at the University of Cape Town and studied law in Leeds. She later worked for the firms Farrer & Company and Allen & Overy. She is now 31, and according to the Mail, she currently works at Aya Africa — an ethically sourced jewelry company — in Zambia.

Cressida Bonas

The granddaughter of the 6th Earl of Howe, Edward Curzon, Bonas dated Harry for two years until they broke up in April of 2014. Since their split, the 28-year-old aristocrat has modeled for Burberry and, according to the Express, is now the face of the Mulberry brand.

Camilla Thurlow

More of a fling than a relationship, Thurlow met Prince Harry in a nightclub back in 2014. The two showed some PDA when they were seen kissing in Tonteria Nightclub in Sloane Square. The former Miss Edinburgh is now a reality star, appearing on the ITV show Love Island, where she apparently found a new romance.

Immensely fortunate to be joining the @pentup.foundation at their Gala Dinner this evening, in support of their work to promote the treatment and recovery of those suffering from PTSD – a cause very close to my heart ❤️ A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Florence Brudenell-Bruce

Another short-lived romance, this lingerie and swimwear model dated Harry in June of 2011 following her break-up with Formula 1 driver Jenson Button. Brudenell-Bruce is now married to Henry St. George, a multi-millionaire.

Caroline Flack

During one of the “off periods” in his relationship with Davy, Harry dated the X-Factor host in June of 2009. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Flack says the two were set up by a mutual friend, but once the story got out, it was over. She said once everyone knew, “she was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, but Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.” Since her split from Harry, Flack briefly dated One Direction singer Harry Styles, who is 14 years her junior.

???????? A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

After all those romances, Meghan Markle seems to be the one he wants by his side for the rest of his life. Markle is reportedly set to move to London permanently when Suits wraps its seventh season later this month, and royal watchers assume the move takes the couple one step closer to an official engagement announcement.

