Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Dating Rumors: Did They Hook Up After Angelina Jolie Filed For Divorce?

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson faced rumors of a romance in the weeks that followed his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, but was there any truth to the reports?

During an interview with Andy Cohen on his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Tuesday night, November 7, Kate Hudson was asked about her alleged post-divorce relationship with Brad Pitt and confirmed that she and Pitt had no communication with one another at the end of last year.

“That was the craziest rumor of all time,” Kate Hudson explained to Andy Cohen, according to a report by Hollywood Life on November 8. “There’s nothing true to that.”

Kate Hudson went on to reveal that while she has come into contact with Brad Pitt in the past, she hasn’t seen the actor in about four years. That said, she didn’t mind the rumor and was actually quite amused by the ongoing antics of the press throughout the months that followed Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing. She even got a kick out of a report that suggested she was pregnant with Brad Pitt’s twins.

While Andy Cohen noted that Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt would make a good couple, the actress has been dating Danny Fujikawa for the past several months and appears to be quite serious with the musician.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September after two years of marriage and six children, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

As fans may recall, Kate Hudson’s brother poked fun at the rumors regarding her alleged relationship with Brad Pitt last year on his Instagram page with a hilarious post about their potential union.

Along with a screenshot of a Star magazine report, Oliver Hudson shared an elaborate caption with his fans and followers in which he complained about “living” with “messy” Brad Pitt. He even joked that the actor had demanded his children refer to him as “Uncle B.”

Brad Pitt has also been linked to a number of other famous faces since Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, including Sienna Miller, Margot Robbie, Ella Purnell, and Marion Cotillard.

