‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina’s Surprise Pregnancy – Miracle Baby At Risk From Complications And Cassandra

General Hospital spoilers tell us that what Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) wants most in this world is a child of her own. When she was with Franco (Roger Howarth), Nina went for fertility testing and was told she could not get pregnant. However, not only is it a soap opera, but Nina’s circumstances have drastically changed. Her happy new life with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) triggered a change in Nina that makes a pregnancy possible at last.

Signs that Nina’s pregnant

On Tuesday’s GH, Nina gobbled up two ice cream sundaes. She ate her own dessert at the MetroCourt and then took over stepdaughter Charlotte’s chilly treat and ate it too. That’s quite unlike Nina, who always is considerate of Charlotte. And how often do General Hospital fans ever see Nina eating anyway? Champagne, maybe or a nice glass of wine with her sexy husband. But dessert? That’s not Nina, yet there she was, shoveling in ice cream while chatting with Charlotte.

Kids can cure infertility

As crazy as it sounds, many people get pregnant after they adopt. It recently happened to Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Y&R’s Abby Newman). Maybe it’s the hormonal reaction that comes with having a kid under your roof, or maybe it’s because the stress to conceive disappears with a child in your arms. Either way, it’s a known phenomenon. That could be how General Hospital explains Nina’s unexpected pregnancy.

Nina faces her worst nightmare today, West Coast. And you've got a front-row ticket. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/9lTwrDeCQG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 31, 2017

General Hospital spoilers show that Nina adores Charlotte and thinks of her as her own daughter despite Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) being the kid’s biological mom. It could be that living with Charlotte and Valentin and playing part-time mommy got Nina’s pre-menopausal hormones back to work. Nina’s infertility was blamed on her lengthy coma, but medical miracles are an everyday occurrence on soaps, so there is no reason Nina couldn’t be pregnant – and lots of reasons for this plot twist.

High-risk pregnancy

Given Nina’s age (40-plus), it’s certain she’ll be high risk. There’s also her past coma to consider and the miscarriage she supposedly suffered while in the coma. Lots of General Hospital rumors speculate that Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) might turn out to be the kid that Nina “lost” while pregnant and comatose, but that story never panned out on GH. But now, it’s a perfect time for Nina to turn up pregnant since her happy life with Valentin is about to turn upside down again.

#GH SPOILER ALERT: Cassandra hatches a plan. Get more week of November 6th scoop -> https://t.co/uZClIVjtwg pic.twitter.com/E1568pzta4 — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) November 4, 2017

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) will target Nina and Charlotte to try and force Valentin to join her criminal organization. Valentin is already stressed about Cassandra bringing her drug trade to Port Charles and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) trying to bust his ex-partner in crime. But with Cassandra’s eye on using his family against him, it’s the worst possible time for Nina to turn up pregnant, so that’s another reason for it to happen.

Nina gets a baby, loses her man?

One of Nina’s past heartbreaks was seeing Franco with Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and her boys when he told her he didn’t want kids. But since Franco’s been lying to Liz, it seems inevitable that Liz will dump him and look for love elsewhere. That leaves Franco single and with a changed perspective on parenting. He’s already been a pseudo-dad to Jake Webber (Hudson West) and would be a good father figure for Nina’s kid if she’s forced to walk away from Valentin.

Stronger together than apart, Nina and Valentin are quick to fight for the thing they want most. STARTING NOW: an all-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/m9HMqRilpt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 8, 2017

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Cassandra pushes on Valentin, and life is about to get risky at the Cassadine household. Nina will be jealous when Cassandra tells her about her shocking romantic and criminal past with Valentin, so the timing is all wrong for baby news. Will Nina finally get the thing she’s wanted most in life, only to see her marriage fall apart? Will Nina hide her rumored pregnancy from her husband? Catch up on the latest gossip about Billy Miller and Kelly Monaco and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.

