‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will And Sami Finally Reunite

Days of Our Lives spoilers have been teasing Will Horton’s story line for weeks now, and fans are ready to see a reunion. Not only do DOOL viewers want to see Will come face to face with his husband, Sonny Kiriakis, but they also want to see him reunite with his family, namely parents Sami and Lucas. Well, fans will soon get their wish as the big family reunion is coming very soon.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news, Will Horton will soon be confirmed alive by his family members and friends. As many DOOL viewers already know, Sonny’s boyfriend, Paul Narita, has already spotted Will alive in Memphis. However, Paul’s fear of losing Sonny for good led him to keep the information quiet, despite knowing how much Will’s loved ones want him back.

However, Days of Our Lives viewers will eventually see Paul come clean to Sonny about Will, and things will get interesting from there. Sonny and Sami will rush to find Will, and when they do there is going to be an epic reunion. Spoilers reveal that viewers can expect to see the mother and son reunite as early as Monday, Nov. 13.

While Sami will be thrilled to see her oldest child alive, things won’t go as smoothly as she would like. Sadly, Will won’t be the same person that everyone remembers, and it seems that someone may have been tampering with his mind. Days of Our Lives rumors are running wild that Will may have been brainwashed by Susan Banks to believe that he is the late EJ DiMera. Will’s personality change will come as a shock to everyone who loves him, and getting him back may prove to be a big challenge for the Horton and Brady families.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of our Lives head writer, Ron Carlivati, promises fans of the show that Will’s storyline will have a big payoff, and that things are only just beginning when it comes to the fan-favorite character’s plot twist.

