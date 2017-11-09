Kate Middleton Shocking Act Boosts Rumors She’s Jealous Of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Romance Spotlight

Kate Middleton has faced rumors for months that she is so jealous of Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s romance spotlight that she wants to find ways to destroy their relationship. One report even claimed that Camilla Parker Bowles was in on the mean royal scheme, teaming up with Kate Middleton to attempt to wreck Prince Harry’s romance, as the Inquisitr reported.

Reportedly especially upset that even her third pregnancy couldn’t restore her spotlight, Kate has been rumored to be seeking all kinds of ways to get attention. Now Middleton herself is boosting a new round of such reports with an act that some are speculating shows another attempt to steal back the spotlight from Harry and Meghan.

Kate Middleton So Desperate For Attention That She Steals Meghan Markle’s Style?

Kate Middleton shocked royal observers recently when she stepped out looking as if she had copied Meghan Markle’s style, reported the Express.

“[Kate Middleton] has been accused of copying Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle.”

Ever since Prince William and Kate announced that they were expecting their third child, rumors have soared that Middleton is upset by the attention paid to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Even rumors that Kate is expecting twins haven’t helped to shift the spotlight back to Middleton.

But with Kate’s shocking decision to step out in exactly the same style as Meghan, Middleton has finally succeeded in taking back the royal spotlight.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Keeping Score On Media Mentions?

If allegedly feuding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton are keeping score on media mentions, Kate just won bonus fashion points. Middleton flaunted her jaw-dropping style at a gala dinner. And as she had reportedly schemed, royal observers immediately detected what she had done, according to the publication.

“Royal watchers noticed something about Kate’s dress. The Duchess wore a dress…very similar to a design that Meghan Markle…wore.”

Someone’s keeping score on the style sheet. Prince Harry’s actress girlfriend wore that dress back in 2012, but Middleton allegedly recalled it and copied the fashionable frock.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Fighting For Best Style Crown?

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s girlfriend repeatedly have been compared, with one designer contending that Meghan Markle has the ability to take over the unofficial Best Royal Style crown. Shoe designer Sarah Flint said that ever since Meghan began her romance with Prince Harry, styles similar to Markle’s have increased.

Sign up for the presale for my fall capsule collection for @Reitmans! The essential fall uniform I designed for work or play ???? #MMxReitmans (on sale next week!! http://bit.ly/1qVx66l) #fashion A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

But it’s not just Kate who is accused of copying Meghan’s style. It goes both ways. There is even speculation that Markle is trying to look like Middleton in order to get Prince Harry to propose.

“Meghan appears to [have] copied a number of looks worn by Kate Middleton, perhaps in a bid to encourage Harry to propose.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seem to be playing a game of copycat, but it’s not clear who shall win. Celebrity style observers, however, are enjoying the opportunity to play “who wore it best” by comparing royal Kate and Prince Harry’s not-yet royal girlfriend.

“Meghan’s style has always been quite feminine slightly sexy, yet we have been seeing a much more polished and tailored version of late,” pointed out celebrity stylist Naomi Isted to the publication.

Naomi speculated that Markle is copying Middleton. Since becoming Prince William’s wife, Kate has evolved her style. Middleton has been wearing more classically tailored and chic styles, said the fashion expert, adding that Meghan seems to be following Kate’s lead.

“Meghan’s recent looks are sleeker just as we saw Kate’s style evolve into much more tailored and chic looks, Meghan seems to be following suit.”

Kate Middleton Fuels Feud With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Yahoo reported on the allegations that Middleton is fueling a feud with Meghan and Prince Harry, quoting an insider about Kate’s reported frustration that even her pregnancy can’t take back the spotlight.

“Kate Middleton can get pregnant with ten royal babies, yet the press will still focus on Harry and Meghan.”

Because of her acting career, Markle knows how to work the red carpet. The charm of her fresh, young romance with Prince Harry has turned the lovebirds into the “royal family’s new A-list stars,” added the insider.

However, despite claims that Kate Middleton sees Meghan as a “royal threat” to her spotlight, another source insisted that Kate does not feel threatened by Markle and Prince Harry.

Who do you believe? Do you think that Kate Middleton envies Prince Harry’s romance and the attention that Meghan Markle is enjoying? Share your views below.

[Featured Image by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images]