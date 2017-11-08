‘Outlander’ EP Ronald D. Moore Talks Filming For Season 4, Plus His Hopes For Season 5

Some big changes are ahead for Outlander’s fourth season. With the third season currently underway, executive producer Ronald D. Moore opened up about filming Season 4 and what lies ahead for Starz’s hit time-traveling drama.

According to Carter Matt, Moore revealed that he broke from tradition and did not write the Season 4 premiere. Moore has written all of the premieres over the first three seasons but took a step back heading into the next season. Although Moore didn’t write the opening episode, he is still very much involved with the show and revealed that there were some challenges in filming the upcoming season.

The biggest challenge so far has been creating an American set in Scotland. In Season 4, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) set up a base of operations in America. Moore and his team, however, decided to continue primary filming in Scotland because that is where they have worked over the past three years. Fortunately, making Scotland look like America was not an impossible task, and it sounds like Moore pulled it off just fine.

As far as Season 5 is concerned, Moore admitted that Starz has not renewed the hit show for another year. Given the show’s popularity, there is little doubt that the network will give Moore the green light moving forward. The only real question is when Starz will announce that Outlander has been renewed. It’s even possible that the network renews the show for two more seasons instead of one, just like it did for Season 3 and 4.

While Moore opened up about the future of the show, Outlander author Diana Gabaldon recently talked about the rumor that Jamie is going to die in book ten of her best-selling series. According to Christian Post, Gabaldon shot down the reports of Jamie’s death and assured fans that Jamie is not going to die in the tenth book.

This adorable behind-the-scenes photo of @samheughan and @caitrionabalfe is the perfect way to mark the last day of filming for Season 3 of #Outlander! #STARZ #BTS A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

The rumors first surface after sources claimed that Gabaldon was done writing because she is a grandmother now and tired of doing book tours. Although the author admitted that she dislikes touring, she told fans that she plans on writing for at least the next five years, if not longer.

Outlander airs Sunday nights on Starz, check out a preview for the next episode “The Doldrums” below.

[Featured Image by Starz]