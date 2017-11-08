Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Taking Their Dating Relationship To The Small Screen?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx waited years to confirm their relationship publicly but according to a new report, Foxx is already ready to take the next step in his romance with Holmes with a potential future appearance together on the small screen.

While Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx haven’t been seen together at all since they were caught enjoying a romantic walk on the beach together in Malibu, California, over Labor Day weekend, a report shared on November 8 has suggested that Foxx recently invited Holmes to guest star on his new Showtime series, White Famous.

According to an In Touch Weekly insider, Jamie Foxx wanted Katie Holmes to appear on the show but right now, she isn’t open to the idea. As the source explained, she feels that if she becomes a part of Foxx’s on-screen project, she will star his thunder. That said, she’s a fan of White Famous and laughed hysterically during a recent episode of the show.

In addition to not wanting to steal her boyfriend’s thunder, Katie Holmes also has her hands full with her role in the upcoming film Doorman.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx reportedly began dating one another in 2013 after Holmes’ 2012 split from former husband Tom Cruise, the father of her 11-year-old daughter Suri. However, because of an alleged divorce clause, Holmes was unable to publicly date anyone for the first five years after their split.

Although Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx did just confirm they were together during their September beach outing, their romance may not be official quite yet. In fact, a report around this time last year suggested that becoming official wasn’t something that was super important to the actress.

“[Katie Holmes] is in no rush whatsoever to make things with Jamie official,” a source told Hollywood Life at the end of last year.

As the insider revealed, Katie Holmes had enough of living her life in the public eye during her marriage to Tom Cruise and has no desire to be involved in such a relationship again. Instead, she prefers to keep her private life to herself and is much happier in her low-key romance with Jamie Foxx.

