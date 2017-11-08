Duggar Family Dirty Secrets: A Reddit User Who Claims To Know The Family, Spills The Dirt

The Duggar family has some dirty secrets, and a Reddit user who claims to be a close family friend recently aired the family’s dirty laundry, InTouchWeekly is reporting.

As you may know if you’re a regular Reddit user, sometimes a person will do an “AMA” – that is, “Ask Me Anything.” And this week, a user with the handle “/u/va1328,” claiming to be close to the Duggar family, held their own. In it, they revealed some things about the family that you probably already suspected, but that haven’t been revealed by an insider source until now.

Now at this point it bears noting that the anonymous user could be anybody, and he or she could be just pretending – carrying out a huge joke on the entire Reddit community at the Duggars’ expense. But this user claims to have been a part of a family that shared similar, intensely conservative, Evangelical Christian beliefs of the Duggars. And if he or she is legitimate, then the secrets they revealed are pretty damning. Such as:

Josh Has Always Been A “Creep”

Josh Duggar was poised to be the face of the Duggar family’s first generation, but his well-documented fall from grace included revelations that he cheated on his wife, Anna, and molested young girls, including his sisters, when he was a teen.

Josh Duggar Loses Lawsuit Against Magazine That Exposed His Abuse https://t.co/yGOAQr9Pry pic.twitter.com/2ZSht04pL5 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 17, 2017

/u/va1328 claims that as long as they’ve known Josh (the two grew up together), he’s given them a weird vibe.

“It’s hard to explain the feeling he gave me. Unsettling, I guess.”

Speaking of Josh…

Anna Duggar Planned On Leaving Him

/u/va1328 says that they learned of Josh’s shenanigans from their mom.

“I [walked] into the room and my mom is in tears. I asked her what’s going on and she tells me something terrible has happened to the Duggars and she is so heartbroken for Michelle. The strange thing is when this all first came out, Michelle and Jim bob seemed under the impression (from what Michelle told my mom) that Anna was leaving.”

Of course, Anna didn’t leave Josh – and some observers of the family believe that she’s trapped in her unhappy marriage. /u/va1328 says they were heartbroken at the possibility of the kids being separated from their father.

John-David Has Been Burned By Love And Isn’t Courting For That Reason

Duggar family fans love keeping up with the love lives of the family members of marriageable age (which, in this family’s case, means “teenagers of 18 or older”). The third-oldest Duggar, John-David, is approaching his second decade of eligibility for being married, and he still hasn’t. He hasn’t even “courted” (the Duggar family’s version of dating).

/u/va1328 says that he’s only really been into one woman, and the feelings weren’t mutual.

“I think that made him even more shy and hesitant to pursue a courtship. In the Duggar community, there is a lot of pressure on guys.”

Jim Bob’s Dream Is To Have 100 Grandchildren

It’s no secret that the Duggars are all about large families – and with the family’s strict prohibitions against birth control, you can see why. /u/va1328 says that family patriarch Jim Bob wanted 20 kids, but thanks to some miscarriages, fell shy.

Now he’s pinned his hopes of a big family on the younger generation. So far, he has nine, with a tenth on the way.

It's not too late to sign up for the free grandparenting conference on September 16th! http://www.heartofgrandparentingconference.com/ A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

But his life goal, says the Reddit user, is to increase that number by 90.

Actually, Jim has 19 children. Assuming they all marry and have 19 children of their own, he could wind up with 361 of them – mathematically, at least.

Are you shocked by any of the revelations about the Duggar family revealed in a Reddit AMA?

[Featured Image by Lwp Kommunikáció | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | by CC BY 2.0]