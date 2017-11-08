Trump Is A 'Self-Centered Narcissist' Who Wants To Enrich Himself And The Trump Brand, Writes Al Sharpton.

President Donald Trump is a self-centered, narcissistic “blowhard” who is only concerned about possibly being loyal to his family members and enriching himself, according to Rev. Al Sharpton. As reported by NBC News, Rev. Al Sharpton wrote that President Trump is a guy he has known for decades, and during that time, Sharpton has realized that Trump will never change. Noting President Trump’s current political troubles, Sharpton looked back upon the years wherein he supported Trump socially but marched against him publicly. Al has watched Trump’s “star rise and fall over the past 30 years.”

Sharpton wrote that his conclusion of Trump was that Donald’s temperament, along with his “intellect and emotional health” created in him a person who was not qualified to be president. More than anything, Sharpton surmised that Trump was not a person who apologized for nor admitted his mistakes. Trump is not a man who is going to grow and change. According to Al, Trump is “never going to ‘pivot.'”

“No matter the scenario, Trump was always a consummate narcissist and self-promoter. But these qualities were not the most disturbing things about him — many politicians and businessmen act in similar ways. What disturbed me the most was that he never ever showed a different side of himself. There was no loyalty there (except perhaps to his family); he was not driven by ideology or a sense of a broader purpose. He did whatever he could to enrich his coffers and build his brand. This was his main motivation in 1989, and it remains his main motivation in 2017.”

Sharpton’s reflections on Trump came in the wake of the one-year anniversary of Trump winning the presidency. Sharpton reflected on how Trump treated the so-called Central Park Five, a group of black and Latino men accused of rape, prior to DNA evidence exonerating them, as reported by the Inquisitr. Trump took out an $85,000 ad about the group and called for the death penalty, never apologizing when it was determined that he was wrong. Instead, in recent years, Trump has doubled-down on his tough talk about the young men on Twitter.

Trump’s self-centered demeanor is a big problem, wrote Sharpton, along with Trump’s stubborn ways and the manner in which the president mocks others in public and “latches onto perceived sleights.” The office of the presidency has not made Trump more reverent and respectful, according to Sharpton, who calls Trump a “divider-in-chief.”

“This is exactly the same racially divisive, unapologetic blowhard I knew in New York.”

Trump has made the racial climate in the U.S. even worse, claims Sharpton, adding that Trump is “the same racially divisive, unapologetic blowhard I knew in New York.” Trump ran an ugly presidential campaign that turned into an ugly first year as president. Sharpton wrote that he wanted to believe in Trump and that there was redemptive hope for the man. Instead of a humble president, America has gotten a demagogue in Al Sharpton’s eyes.

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]