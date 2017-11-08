‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam’s Return Rocks Victoria’s World, Victor Proves Who Is His Favorite!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Victoria Newman will get the surprise of her life when Adam Newman (formerly Justin Hartley) returns to Genoa City. His return won’t be a huge shocker for some, as the man has come back from the dead several times. However, Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) actions after his return will rattle Victoria. He will push his daughter out of the COO (chief operating officer) position to hand the job to his favorite child; Adam!

According to Soap Central, Victor welcomed Victoria back to Newman Enterprises on Monday, November 6. Her return to the family business pushed her sister, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) out of her job. Young and the Restless seems to be setting up the stage for Victoria and Adam to battle for the top spot at Newman and to prove who is Victor’s favorite child.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Adam has always been Victor’s favorite child. No matter what Adam does to Victor, he still forgives him and welcomes him back into the family business in a top executive position. In Victor’s eyes, Adam is the one that is worthy to take over the company after he decides to step down. With Adam presumed dead, Victor will settle for Victoria taking control of NE. However, when he learns that Adam is really alive, all of that will change. Victor will push for Adam to take over her position and push Victoria to another job.

Today on #YR, the tension between Victor and Nick reaches a shocking climax! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bIyi8l2RvW pic.twitter.com/3XgAjQ2FAZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 2, 2017

The real drama isn’t Victor praising Adam’s ability to run his company. The real drama will be Victoria’s reaction to being pushed out of her position. Young and the Restless spoilers indicated that she had no issues with driving Abby out of the job. Victoria even suggested that Abby wasn’t capable of running the company. It’s safe to assume when Adam returns and pushes her out of her job; she will not be thankful or glad to see her brother. In fact, she will probably plot against him and try to poison Victor against him.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Adam’s return could be in the next several months. Before they can bring him back, they must build up to it. Victor bringing Victoria as COO at Newman Enterprises was the first step in Adam’s shocking return to Genoa City.

Would you like to see Adam Newman return to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

