Tamra Judge Gets Unsolicited Advice After Sharing Update About Sidney

Tamra Judge has always been optimistic about her relationship with her oldest daughter, Sidney Barney. While filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, Sidney decided to go live with her father during the dramatic divorce and she decided she didn’t want a relationship with her mother. Tamra decided to speak out publicly about it, saying that Simon Barney was behind the parental alienation situation. But Sidney was furious about her mother’s comments, lashing out on Facebook about the entire situation. Despite their troubles, Tamra is happy that they have spoken and she’s hopeful that her future involves her daughter.

Tamra recently decided to speak out about her situation and she revealed she was hopeful. However, it seems like every time she releases a statement about her daughter, people get angry with her. It’s a very private matter and the whole situation is about a child and her mother. After Tamra Judge talked about her daughter, one of her Instagram followers offered up some unsolicited advice. According to a new Instagram comment, Tamra Judge is now receiving some advice that she may not like. As it turns out, this follower has similar issues and she explains that Tamra needs to make it about her daughter, not about her.

Sweating balls in Mexico ???????? but loving every minute blessed A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Nov 6, 2017 at 8:30am PST

“‘Sorry you hate me so much. All I did was love you…’. It is clear your words and actions made your daughter feel unloved,” the follower wrote to Tamra, adding her own story and then writing, “You talk to your daughter like a snotty sister. Be a good mother and put your emotions aside. It is not about you.”

While some fans will attack Tamra for choosing The Real Housewives of Orange County over her daughter, others will think that she’s a great mother just trying to deal with the aftermath of a dramatic divorce. Judge has revealed that she wants a relationship with her daughter and she has said that she tries to put her first. However, Sidney believes that her mother is choosing fame and money over her every time she signs a contract with Bravo for The Real Housewives of Orange County. It will be interesting to see what happens with these two in the future.

What do you think about Tamra Judge’s followers giving her some hardcore advice on how to handle the situation with her daughter? Do you think Judge talks down to her daughter, which is why they don’t have the best relationship?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]