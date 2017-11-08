‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 115 Spoilers: Rival Gods Plan To Use U6’s Strategy, More Potara Fusion Coming?

The appearance of Kefla, the fusion of Caulifla and Kale, strengthened the Universe 6’s chance of surviving in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. However, it also gave some rival universes the idea of using the same strategy. Will Omni-King Zeno allow more Potara fusion in the tournament?

The upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super will be featuring the continuation of the battle between Son Goku and Kefla. The new super warrior completely owned Son Goku in the previous episode in his Super Saiyan God state. The latest DBS spoilers confirmed that even Super Saiyan Blue doesn’t stand a chance against Kefla.

However, it’s not the only information contained in the spoilers. In the complete scan posted by GojiitaAF, it was revealed that other universes are also planning to do the Potara fusion.

“Caulifla and Kale of Universe 6, who were fighting Son Goku of Universe 7, fused using “Potara” of Kaioshin. The two now fight Goku as “Kefla,” and overwhelming him with tremendous power. Each universe who saw the Fusion happen begins to wonder if they, too, can retort to using Potara themselves and lay down their strategies accordingly.”

The idea of having more Potara fusions will surely give more thrill and excitement in the ongoing Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power.

DBS Episode 115-119 Alternate Summaries and title for episode 119. pic.twitter.com/FdaDpb7l6N — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) November 7, 2017

If Omni-King Zeno will give them the permission, a mass Potara fusion could happen in the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super. U2 could ask Brianne to fuse with Su. U3 will be featuring a robotic fusion. U4 could pair Monna with Damon, Gamiratsu, or Shantsa. Beerus will surely command Son Goku and Vegeta to merge into Vegito. And lastly, Toppo-Dyspo fusion could give U11 another formidable fighter.

Dragon Ball Super fans must be wanting to see how powerful the fusion of Jiren and Toppo will be. However, knowing Jiren, he will probably not entertain the idea of merging with another fighter, even with his close friend Toppo.

Omni-King Zeno could find using the Potara earrings “neat,” like when Master Roshi used a bottle for his Mafuba technique. However, the rival gods’ idea of doing U6’s strategy will violate the rules of the Tournament of Power, especially if the Potara earrings aren’t with their fighters before the battle royal started.

According to Otakukart.com, fighters aren’t allowed to use healing items, potions, and deadly weapons like guns and swords. Safe items like bottles and Potara earrings are allowed as long as it doesn’t come from the outside. Of all the Kaioshins and God of Destructions, Champa is the only one who thought of giving his fighters the Potara earrings before the tournament started.

If the rules will be followed, other universes won’t be allowed to do a Potara fusion. However, Omni-King Zeno may consider changing the rules to make the tournament more exciting. Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Dash Toriyama | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY-SA 2.0]