Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe Is Leaving Fort Dix

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, is leaving the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and heading to the FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

According to a report by Us Weekly magazine on November 7, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and father of four, who was sentenced to a 41-month prison term after pleading guilty to bank and wire fraud in 2014, will soon make his way out of the Fort Dix facility after spending about a year-and-a-half there.

As Us Weekly revealed to readers, Joe Giudice’s time at the Fort Dix facility has recently been making headlines due to claims that the troubled reality star had allegedly been banned from participating in an alcohol-abuse program that would take up to a year off of his sentence. He was also involved in an immigration dispute because he is not a citizen of the United States and could face a potential deportation back to Italy once his prison term in the U.S. is complete.

Once Joe Giudice arrives to the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, he will be granted with a hearing to address the ongoing issues with his present sentence and future in U.S.

The court documents were filed by the U.S. Attorney and obtained by The Blast.

Joe Giudice was initially scheduled for release from prison on March 14, 2019. As for his relocation date, the Us Weekly magazine report was unable to confirm when the reality star would be taken to the new facility in Pennsylvania.

Months before Joe Giudice began serving his prison term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, Teresa Giudice served an 11-month prison term at the Danbury Correctional Facility in Connecticut.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, production on the series was put on hiatus until after Teresa Giudice returned home to her family in December 2015.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

