All The Ways Gwen Stefani Inspired Blake Shelton’s New Album ‘Texoma Shore’

Blake Shelton just released his new album Texoma Shore, and it’s no surprise that Gwen Stefani’s influence is all over it. The singers have not been shy about their relationship, from posting photos on social media to surprise appearances at each other’s concerts, but they give fans just enough without showing too much.

The 41-year-old Shelton recently played an intimate show for 400 people at The Cutting Room in New York to celebrate the new album’s release and sang some new tracks, as well as some of his classics.

Of all the tracks on the album–which, per Billboard, was named for the lake on the Oklahoma-Texas border where Shelton spent most of his childhood– three stand out as having major influence from Gwen Stefani.

In his first single, I’ll Name the Dogs, Blake Shelton sings about settling down with the “same street name/same last name/same everything.” He doesn’t actually mention his girlfriend by name or say he is popping the question soon, but he does make it clear that he has forever on his mind when it comes to his relationship.

The Hollaback Girl singer had a different kind of influence on the song At the House. According to TasteOfCountry.com, over the summer the couple listened to the song while enjoying some downtime, and he knew he wanted to record it for his album.

“There was one week in particular where it was just Gwen and I out there just basically hanging out. We finally had some time off, so we went out on the water every day, went back up to the house every night and just had one of the greatest times of my life. We were listening to this song and relating to it and realizing, ‘Man, this is one of those summers that we’re always going to remember.'”

In the song Turn Me On, Shelton gets as close as he ever has to specifically naming Stefani in one of his tunes. He sings about a woman who sets him on fire and is “Revlon red in the blackest night,” and Stefani is well-known for her bold red lips, as well as being a Revlon brand ambassador.

Shelton himself even said that it isn’t hard to figure out who the song is about.

People Magazine reports that the former No Doubt lead singer has also given Shelton a shoutout or two in her own songs, including last year’s Make Me Like You from the album This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

They have also recorded romantic duets together, including Go Ahead and Break My Heart from his If I’m Honest album, and the title track from Stefani’s Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

