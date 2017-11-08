Farrah Abraham Demands Money From Adult Website After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Firing

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is demanding that an adult entertainment website she was recently partnered with pay her $5K for an appearance she made on their live webcams. Abraham, who has seemingly cut ties with TMOG after the network tried to fire her for her affliction with the adult entertainment business, now wants her money.

According to a Nov. 8 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham is taking legal action against the adult website. The Teen Mom OG star’s legal team alleged in a letter that the site owes Abraham $5K for a recent appearance. The letter states what Farrah was supposed to make $10K for the appearance, and that half of the money would be paid before with the other half paid after she fulfilled her obligation. The site is reportedly citing breach of contract as the reason for withholding the funds.

Farrah Abraham’s legal team also says in the letter that if the adult website doesn’t pay the Teen Mom OG star what she’s owed, they will file a lawsuit against them and will then seek $75K for punitive damages, legal fees, and additional items.

Had such a great time at @rupaulsdragcon #dragcon2017 @worldofwondersshow Loved meeting everyone ! @papermagazine @vh1 #NYC #NYFW A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Abraham’s quest for the money she believes is owed to her comes just days after she took to her social media account to reveal that she had been fired from Teen Mom OG. Farrah claimed that she was given the ax by Viacom, the company that owns MTV, due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. The reality TV mom went on to say that she was the victim of a hate crime, and that she was being sex shamed by the network. Farrah later called out members of the show’s production for being “fake” and unprofessional, stating that it was a “toxic” environment for herself and her family to work in.

Days later, Farrah said that she learned she did not breach her contract, and that Viacom confirmed she had not be fired. However, it seems that she is still not filming the reality series. Recently, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, said that she wants her daughter to reconcile with the network, and maybe work with them on more “appropriate” projects in the future.

What are your thoughts on the latest drama with Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]